Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Thu Jun 13 2024 09:49:41
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 182.55 0.16%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 482.70 1.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 370.30 -0.28%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 839.30 0.02%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 322.60 -0.62%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stocks to buy or sell: ITDC to Elecon Engineering — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks today
BackBack

Stocks to buy or sell: ITDC to Elecon Engineering — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks today

Asit Manohar

Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended buying these five breakout stocks today — ITDC, Asian Granito, Gravita India, Associated Alcohols, and Elecon Engineering

Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index is facing a hurdle at the 23,400 to 23,500 range, believes Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking. (MINT)Premium
Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index is facing a hurdle at the 23,400 to 23,500 range, believes Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking. (MINT)

Stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market snapped its two-day fall and ended northward on Wednesday. This means that the market, after a period of decline, started to move upwards again. The Nifty 50 index went up 58 points and closed at 23,322, while the BSE Sensex scaled 149 points and finished at 76,606. During Wednesday's trade, the 50-stock index climbed to a new peak of 23,441. The Bank Nifty index, which tracks the performance of the banking sector, ended 189 points higher at 49,895. Among the frontline indices, the Nifty 50 index touched a new peak of 23,441. Cash market volumes on the NSE, which is the National Stock Exchange of India, fell minorly to 1.20 lakh crore. The broad market indices, which track the performance of a wide range of stocks, rose more than a percent even as the advance-decline ratio, which measures the number of advancing stocks relative to the number of declining stocks, rose to 2.05:1.

According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, many stocks showed fresh breakouts in the chart pattern. These breakout stocks, still available at attractive levels, present a promising opportunity for intraday traders during Thursday deals. Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five breakout stocks today — ITDC, Asian Granito, Gravita India, Associated Alcohols, and Elecon Engineering, all of which have the potential for significant profitability.

Also Read: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 13

Stock market today

Speaking on the outlook for Nifty today, Sumeet Bagadia expressed optimism, stating, "The Nifty 50 index is facing a hurdle at the 23,400 to 23,500 range. However, breaching above this hurdle on a closing basis would signify a fresh bull trend in the Indian stock market. The overall trend on Dalal Street is expected to remain positive, bolstering confidence, as long as the 50-stock index sustains above the 22,800 mark."

Also Read: Trade setup for stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Thursday

US Fed meeting

Bagadia provided insights on the potential market impact of the US Fed meeting outcome. The Choice Broking expert noted that while the US central bank has maintained the status quo regarding interest rates, the commentary is hawkish, as the US Fed has reduced the number of rate cuts in 2024 from three to one. This shift in policy might lead to some upside in the US dollar, which could act as a taper for equity, commodities, and some other assets, thereby influencing the Indian stock market.

Breakout stocks to buy today

1] ITDC: Buy at 780, target 820, stop loss 7750;

2] Asian Granito: Buy at 71.80, target 75.50, stop loss 69;

3] Gravita India: Buy at 1333, target 1414, stop loss 1288;

4] Associated Alcohols: Buy at 712.75, target 750, stop loss 685; and

5] Elecon Engineering: Buy at 1338.40, target 1400, stop loss 1285.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 13 Jun 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue