Stocks to buy or sell: KNR Construction to Linde India — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks today
Stocks to buy today: Sumeet Bagaia has recommended buying these five breakout stocks today — KNR Construction, Linde India, Heritage Foods, Emami, and RHI Magnesita
Stocks to buy or sell: Despite buying in banking stocks, weak global cues continued to drag the Indian stock market on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index finished lower for the fifth straight session as the 50-stock index lost 216 points and closed at 22,488. The BSE Sensex nosedived 617 points and finished at 73,885. However, the Bank Nifty index ended higher as the index gained 181 points and closed at 48,682. The mid-cap index crashed 1.21 percent in the broad market, whereas the small-cap index nosedived 1.33 percent. The volatility in the Indian stock market extended for another session as the India VIX Index finished at 24.18.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started