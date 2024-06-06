Stocks to buy or sell: KNR Constructions to ABFRL — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks today
Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended buying these five stocks — KNR Constructions, ABFRL, MPS Ltd, Bector Food, and STEL
Stocks to buy or sell: Following a significant downturn on Tuesday due to the Lok Sabha Election results, the Indian stock market showed signs of recovery on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index surged by 735 points, closing at 22,620, while the BSE Sensex skyrocketed by 1303 points, concluding at 74,382. The Bank Nifty index also saw a substantial increase, ending 2126 points higher at 49,054. Despite the ongoing volatility, the India VIX Index plummeted by over 29 percent, closing at 18.88, indicating a potential stabilization in the market.
