Stocks to buy or sell: Mahindra Logistics to ADSL — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks today

Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 24,000, which means the overall outlook for the Indian stock market is still positive, believes Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking.
Stocks to buy or sell: Despite profit-booking on Friday last week, the Indian stock market ended positively. The Nifty 50 index logged around 800 points weekly gain, whereas the BSE Sensex added over 2,000 points weekly. The Bank Nifty index added more than 1,000 points last week. Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market may remain in the bull trend despite the sell-off trigger on Friday. The Choice Broking expert advised stock-specific trade and suggested buying breakout stocks. He said many stocks showed a breakout on Friday and still look attractive in the chart pattern.

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Sumeet Bagadia said, "The Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 24,000, which means the overall outlook for the Indian stock market is still positive. If the Nifty manages to sustain above 23,900 in the first hour on Monday, we can expect the 50-stock index to touch the 24,500 mark in the near term. But, one should maintain a stock-specific approach as most of the indices and frontline stocks are trading at higher levels. One can look at breakout stocks as they may maintain the upside potential if the market remains positive or even sideways."

Asked about the breakout stocks that one can look at, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five breakout stocks today — Indian Terrain Fashions, Vardhman Holdings, OCCL, ADSL, and Mahindra Logistics.

1] Indian Terrain Fashions: Buy at 75.40, target 79, stop loss 72.75;

2] Vardhman Holdings: Buy at 4043.35, target 4250, stop loss 3900;

3] OCCL: Buy at 810, target 850, stop loss 780;

4] ADSL: Buy at 182.70, target 192, stop loss 175; and

5] Mahindra Logistics: Buy at 525, target 550, stop loss 505.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

