Stocks to buy or sell: Mazagon Dock to Bajaj Auto — Sumeet Bagadia recommends 5 breakout stocks despite rising India VIX
Stocks to buy today: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended buying five breakout stocks today — Mazagon Dock, Grindwell, Bajaj Auto, Sumitomo Chemical, and Paras Defence
Stocks to buy or sell: Amid the rising India VIX Index, a measure of market volatility, during the Lok Sabha Election 2024 and weak global market sentiments due to heightened tension in the Middle East, the Indian stock market fell for the fourth straight session on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index breached the crucial 22,750 support and ended close to the 22,700 mark, whereas the India VIX Index, which indicates the market's expectation of volatility over the next 30 days, ended above 24. According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, some stocks showed fresh breakouts in chart patterns despite selling pressure at the frontline and other significant indices of Dalal Street. The Choice Broking expert said that some breakout stocks still look positive on chart patterns and can be considered for intraday trading.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started