Stocks to buy or sell: Osho Krishan of Angel One suggests buying FACT, PFC shares to buy - 9 April 2026

Stock market today: The Nifty 50 and Sensex, which are the main domestic benchmarks, witnessed a decline on Thursday, April 9, reversing after a significant surge in the previous trading session, as renewed tensions in the Middle East dampened hopes for a lasting ceasefire between Iran and the US.

As of 10:07 IST, the Nifty 50 dropped by 0.71% to 23,822.45, while the Sensex fell by 0.93% to 76,847.10.

Both indices had risen approximately 4% each on Wednesday, fueled by a drop in oil prices following the agreement of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, which ignited a rally in global markets.

Investor sentiment became wary after Iran declared it would be "unfair" to seek negotiations with Washington following Israel’s most intense bombardment of Lebanon on Wednesday.

Mixed messages before the scheduled US-Iran discussions on Saturday, along with Tehran's threat of retaliation, heightened concerns that the ceasefire might merely be a brief interruption.

Nifty 50 Outlook by Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst, Technical & Derivatives, Angel One Easing geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran significantly improved global equity market sentiment. Reflecting positive overnight cues, Indian equity markets opened sharply higher, with the benchmark index surging over 700 points at the start. The upbeat momentum persisted throughout the trading session, supported by broad-based buying interest. Consequently, the Nifty 50 index recorded a strong gain of over 3.75%, closing near the 24,000 mark, underscoring renewed investor confidence and favorable global market alignment.

The technical structure has turned decisively bullish, marked by the invalidation of the prior lower-high formation on the daily chart. The Nifty 50 index has also moved above its 20-day EMA after a prolonged decline, indicating strengthening momentum. Sustained intraday highs reflect an improvement in market sentiment, supported by favorable global cues. Additionally, the RBI’s balanced policy stance comprising a rate pause, neutral outlook, and adequate liquidity remains broadly supportive, reinforcing a stable and constructive outlook for equities.

From levels perspective, the Nifty 50 has the potential resistance of 50 DEMA around 24,250-24,400 zone, where the 50-day EMA aligns with a prior bearish gap. On the downside, the substantial bullish gap between 23,800-23,500 is expected to provide strong support, cushioning any near-term volatility or profit booking following the recent sharp recovery.

Overall, the market structure has shifted in favor of the bulls; however, traders should avoid aggressive positioning driven by fear of missing out and instead adopt a disciplined approach by gradually accumulating fundamentally strong stocks from medium term view.

Stocks To Buy on Thursday- Osho Krishan On stocks to buy on Thursday, Osho Krishan of Angel One recommended two stocks - Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT), and Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC).

Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT) FACT has undergone a notable recovery over the past few weeks, with prices retracing toward the 20 and 100-DEMA and momentum indicators turning bullish. Recent price action suggests stabilization at lower levels, indicating emerging buying interest on the daily chart. Furthermore, the 14-day RSI has exhibited a positive divergence, reinforcing the likelihood of a bullish reversal. This technical setup highlights a favorable risk-reward proposition and suggests potential for a gradual recovery in the near term.

Hence, we recommend a BUY in FACT around 810 with a Stop Loss of 760 and a Target of 885-900.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) PFC has been trading firmly above its key EMAs, demonstrating relative outperformance against the broader market. The prevailing technical structure remains constructive, indicating potential for continued upward momentum. The stock is also approaching a critical resistance level, and a decisive breakout could unlock further upside, attracting renewed buying interest. Meanwhile, the confluence of nearby EMAs is expected to provide strong support, effectively cushioning any short-term corrections in the sessions ahead.

Hence, we recommend a BUY in PFC around 410 with a Stop Loss of 390 and a Target of 445-450.

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