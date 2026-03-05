Stocks to buy or sell: Osho Krishan of Angel One suggests buying Infosys, ICICI Bank shares amid Israel Iran conflict

Stock market today: Following three consecutive days of decline, Indian stock markets rebounded on Thursday, March 5, moving out of the oversold zone and starting the day with gains, although volatility persists as overall investor sentiment is affected by geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Advertisement

The Nifty 50 index commenced at 24,615.95, reflecting an increase of 135.45 points or 0.55%, while the BSE Sensex started at 79,530.48, marking a rise of 414.29 points or 0.52%.

Market analysts indicated that, despite the positive start, the overall sentiment remains cautious due to global uncertainties and escalating geopolitical risks.

Nifty 50 Outlook by Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst, Technical & Derivatives, Angel One Post the mid-week holiday, Nifty 50 once again opened with a sharp gap-down of nearly 500 points. After the initial bout of weakness, prices attempted a cautious rebound. However, the recovery lacked conviction as the index remained hesitant at higher levels and eventually closed with a cut of 1.55%, settling just below the 24,500 mark.

Over the past three sessions, Nifty 50 has witnessed a near-vertical decline of around 1,000 points, decisively breaking below the crucial Budget lows near 24,600. This breakdown is a significant concern for the bulls, as the 24,600 level had acted as support on two occasions over the past five months. Sustained trading below this zone increases the risk of a larger structural breakdown, which could trigger further downside in the near term.

Advertisement

Additionally, multiple gap-down sessions in recent days have created overhead supply zones. Any attempted bounce is likely to face stiff resistance around 24,600, followed by 24,800. These levels now act as immediate hurdles on the upside. On the downside, recent low near 24,300 aligns with the weekly 89 EMA, the August 2025 lows, and a bullish gap formed in May 2025 , making this a critical support cluster. Below this, 24,150 is seen as the next important support level.

India VIX has surged beyond the 21 mark, indicating heightened volatility. Until volatility cools off, traders are advised to avoid aggressive positioning, as sharp and unpredictable swings may persist. Given the current backdrop, closely monitoring geopolitical developments remains essential, as they are likely to dictate near-term market direction.

Advertisement

Stocks To Buy on Thursday- Osho Krishan On stocks to buy on Thursday, Osho Krishan of Angel One recommended two stocks - Infosys Ltd, and ICICI Bank Ltd.

Infosys Ltd Infosys has experienced a sharp correction over the past couple of weeks, declining more than 20% and entering oversold territory. Recent technical indicators show a positive crossover from oversold levels, suggesting an early sign of potential reversal. From a risk-reward perspective, the stock appears attractively positioned, with a near-term pullback likely if buying interest sustains.

Hence, we recommend a BUY in Infosys around ₹1,300 with a Stop Loss of ₹1,260 and a Target of ₹1,360-1,380.

Also Read | Stocks to buy for short term: Amol Athawale of Kotak Sec recommends 3 shares

ICICI Bank Ltd ICICI Bank has rebounded from the 1,325 subzone, aligning with a historical bullish gap that has repeatedly provided strong support. Technically, the stock has formed a robust bullish candlestick, signalling renewed buying interest from a well-established demand zone. The recent correction offers an attractive opportunity to accumulate the counter from a medium-term investment perspective.

Advertisement

Hence, we recommend a BUY in ICICI Bank around ₹1,360-1,350 with a Stop Loss of ₹1,315 and a Target of ₹1,400-1,440.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.