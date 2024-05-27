Stocks to buy or sell: Paras Defence to Amara Raja Energy — Sumeet Bagadia recommends 5 breakout stocks today
Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended buying these 5 breakout stocks today — Aegis Logistics, Paras Defence, Isgec, Alicon, and Amara Raja Energy
Stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market, which has been showing remarkable resilience, climbed to a new peak during Friday deals last week. Despite the selling pressure in the European markets, Dalal Street witnessed strong profit-booking and ended flat on May 24. The Nifty 50 index ended flat after climbing to a new peak above the 23,000 mark. However, some stocks managed to give fresh breakouts on Friday. Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that some breakout stocks still look lucrative on chart pattern despite heavy profit-booking on Friday. The Choice Broking expert said one can look at these breakout stocks during Monday dealings.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started