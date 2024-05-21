Stocks to buy or sell: Premier Explosives to Affle — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks today — May 21
Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended buying these five breakout stocks today — Premier Explosives, Bharat Bijlee, Balkrishna Industries, Kaynes Technology India, and Affle (India).
Stocks to buy or sell: On Tuesday, amid mixed global cues, it is anticipated that the domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, will open higher.
