Stocks to buy or sell: On Tuesday, amid mixed global cues, it is anticipated that the domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, will open higher.

Amidst encouraging global signs, the Indian stock market indexes concluded the special trading session on Saturday with slight gains.

The Nifty 50 closed 35.90 points, or 0.16%, higher at 22,502.00, while the Sensex increased by 88.91 points, or 0.12%, to conclude at 74,005.94.

Due to the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai on Monday, the domestic equities markets were closed.

Market participants are expecting clarification from a forthcoming Fed chair speech, according to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, who clarified that there are still questions around the timing of rate adjustments by the US Federal Reserve. In the immediate future, we expect volatility to persist due to lingering uncertainty around the election outcomes and quarterly reports.

Seasoned Executive Director at Choice Broking with a strong track record, Sumeet Bagadia has shared his professional advice on five breakout stocks that are now worth buying: Premier Explosives, Bharat Bijlee, Balkrishna Industries, Kaynes Technology India, and Affle (India).

Breakout stocks to buy today

1] Premier Explosives: Buy at ₹2,477.6, target ₹2,626, stop loss ₹2,394;

2]Bharat Bijlee: Buy at ₹3,884.85, target ₹4,111, stop loss ₹3,744;

3] Kaynes Technology India: Buy at ₹3,234.35, target ₹3,399, stop loss ₹3,144;

4] Balkrishna Industries: Buy at ₹2797.95, target ₹2950, stop loss ₹2699; and

5] Affle (India): Buy at ₹1,233.85, target ₹1,299, stop loss ₹1,188.

Nifty 50 Outlook

In the Nifty 50 during the special trading session on Saturday, May 18, range bound activity continued to push the market higher, closing the day up 35 points, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The market moved during the brief special trading session within a narrow range after starting the day on a bullish note.

On the daily chart, a modest range candle appeared, indicating a pattern of upward continuance. On the Nifty weekly chart, a bullish candlestick pattern resembling a Piercing line pattern appeared, suggesting further upside for the market in the near future.

“Larger range bound pattern of around 22,800-21,750 has come into play this week. Having moved up from near the lower range of 21750 levels in this week, Nifty 50 is expected to move towards the upper range of 22,800 levels in the next 1-2 weeks. Immediate support is placed at 22,200 levels," said Shetti.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

