Buy or sell stocks: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks today — 13 February
Summary
- Buy or Sell Stocks: Here are three stock recommendations from Raja Venkatraman for today, 13 February.
Stock markets on 12 February
In yesterday's article, we said that further weakness could be seen moving forward and this proved true. If we go back in time, we did witness a robust surge before the RBI policy announcement. Later, the market trends swiftly reversed, showcasing a persistent bearish bias. The rapid decline in upward momentum indicates that rallies are encountering selling pressure at higher levels. The failure of trends to advance highlights the strength of the prevailing bearish sentiment.