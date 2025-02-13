Buy or sell stocks: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks today — 13 February

The daily chart shown last week continues to indicate that Nifty remains under fire as bears are able to assert their authority. With a change in guard, we continue to maintain any intraday rally towards the 23200 as a selling zone. Until the trendline zone marked on the charts is given up, we can experience some bearish drive. Going by the trends, we should now look at some stock-specific action to persist for the coming week. The higher levels present a selling opportunity but the trends will not be linear.