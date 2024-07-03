Stocks to buy or sell: Rane Holdings to DCX Systems — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks today

Stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Wednesday led by positive global market cues. Both the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended marginally lower in the previous session after hitting their record high levels during the day.

On Tuesday, the Sensex erased 34.74 points, or 0.04%, to close at 79,441.45, while the Nifty 50 ended 18.10 points, or 0.07%, lower at 24,123.85.

Analysts expect the market to remain sideways and volatile with the Nifty 50 in the 24,000 to 24,250 range. If Nifty 50 sustains above the 24,200 level, it could further rise to the 24,500 and 24,600 levels. Conversely, the 24,000 and 23,800 levels will act as immediate support.

Breakout stocks today Even as the stock market remained sideways, there are certain stocks that have shown a decent breakout on their technical charts. These price breakout can be used as a buying opportunity for decent upside gains.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking has suggested buying five breakout stocks. He named five stocks that showed breakout on Tuesday which according to him look attractive in the chart pattern. One can look at breakout stocks to buy today as they may maintain the upside potential.

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five breakout stocks today — Indo Borax & Chemicals, Pudumjee Paper Products, DCX Systems, POCL Enterprises and Rane Holdings.

Stocks to buy today 1] Indo Borax & Chemicals | Buy at ₹202.25 | Target: ₹215 | Stop Loss: ₹195

2] Pudumjee Paper Products | Buy at ₹132.35 | Target: ₹139 | Stop Loss: ₹128

3] DCX Systems | Buy at ₹430.15 | Target: ₹450 | Stop Loss: ₹415

4] POCL Enterprises | Buy at ₹952.75 | Target: ₹1,000 | Stop Loss: ₹915

5] Rane Holdings | Buy at ₹1,810.75 | Target: ₹1,900 | Stop Loss: ₹1,745