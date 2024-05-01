Active Stocks
Tue Apr 30 2024 15:59:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.95 -1.46%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 301.65 2.71%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 825.70 -0.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.10 0.00%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,009.35 0.89%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Breakout stocks today: REC, Gokaldas Exports to Astral — Sumeet Bagadia recommends 5 stocks to buy today
BackBack

Breakout stocks today: REC, Gokaldas Exports to Astral — Sumeet Bagadia recommends 5 stocks to buy today

Asit Manohar

Breakout stocks today: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five stocks to buy today — REC, Hitachi Energy, Gokaldas Exports, Neuland Laboratories, and Astral

Buy or sell stocks: Despite sell-off trigger in the last hour of trade on Tuesday, some stocks remained strong on the technical chart pattern, believes Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking. (Photo: MINT)Premium
Buy or sell stocks: Despite sell-off trigger in the last hour of trade on Tuesday, some stocks remained strong on the technical chart pattern, believes Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking. (Photo: MINT)

Breakout stocks: Following a pause in the global market gains on Tuesday with traders cautious ahead of the release of key European inflation and growth data, the frontline indices of the Indian stock market erased all the intraday gains in the last hour of trade and ended in the negative zone. The Nifty 50 index finished 38 points lower after climbing to a new peak of 22,783 whereas the BSE Sensex ended 188 points lower after inching close to its existing lifetime high of 75,124. The Bank Nifty index closed 27 points south after hitting a new high of 49,974 during Tuesday deals. Cash market volumes on the NSE rose to Rs.1.25 lakh crore. The broad market indices ended in the positive even as the advance-decline ratio fell to 0.83:1.

Breakout stocks for tomorrow

However, despite this sell-off trigger in the last hour of trade on Tuesday, some stocks remained strong on the technical chart pattern. Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said that overall Indian stock market bias is still strong as the Nifty 50 index has made a strong base around 22,350 to 22,400 zone. The Choice Broking expert said that the current base for the 50-stock index is expected to remain sacrosanct and any dip toward this zone should be seen as a buying opportunity. On breakout stocks for today, Sumeet Bagaia said that five stocks gave a decisive breakout during Tuesday's session and those 5 shares are REC, Hitachi Energy, Gokaldas Exports, Neuland Laboratories, and Astral. Bagadia recommended buying these breakout stocks during Thursday session.

Breakout stocks to buy tomorrow

1] Hitachi Energy or Power India: Buy at 9500, target 10111, stop loss 9292;

2] REC: Buy at 507, target 535, stop loss 488;

3] Gokaldas Exports: Buy at 879, target 933, stop loss 844;

4] Neuland Laboratories: Buy at 7600, target 7999, stop loss 7333; and

5] Astral: Buy at 2118, target 2280, stop loss 2020.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 01 May 2024, 07:54 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue