Breakout stocks today: REC, Gokaldas Exports to Astral — Sumeet Bagadia recommends 5 stocks to buy today
Breakout stocks today: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five stocks to buy today — REC, Hitachi Energy, Gokaldas Exports, Neuland Laboratories, and Astral
Breakout stocks: Following a pause in the global market gains on Tuesday with traders cautious ahead of the release of key European inflation and growth data, the frontline indices of the Indian stock market erased all the intraday gains in the last hour of trade and ended in the negative zone. The Nifty 50 index finished 38 points lower after climbing to a new peak of 22,783 whereas the BSE Sensex ended 188 points lower after inching close to its existing lifetime high of 75,124. The Bank Nifty index closed 27 points south after hitting a new high of 49,974 during Tuesday deals. Cash market volumes on the NSE rose to Rs.1.25 lakh crore. The broad market indices ended in the positive even as the advance-decline ratio fell to 0.83:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started