Stocks to buy or sell: Route Mobile to Indo Amines — Sumeet Bagadia recommends buying five breakout stocks today
Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends buying these five breakout stocks today — Indo Amines, Hindustan Composites, KDDL, Route Mobile, and LG Balakrishnan
Stocks to buy or sell: Despite weakness in the global markets, the Indian stock market continues to scale northward on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index ended 175 points higher at the 20,044 mark after climbing to a new peak of 24,087. The BSE Sensex finished 568 points higher at 79,243 after hitting a new record high of 79,396. However, the Nifty Bank index lost its early morning gains and ended 59 points lower at 52,811 after touching a new lifetime high of 53,180. The broad markets underperformed the Nifty 50 index even as the advance-decline ratio fell sharply to 0.48:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started