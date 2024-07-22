Stocks to buy or sell: RVNL to Navkar Corp — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks today

  • Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends buying these five breakout stocks today — NECC, Navkar Corporation, Electrosteel Castings, RVNL, and Shaily Engineering

Asit Manohar
Published22 Jul 2024, 07:34 AM IST
Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia believes that the Nifty 50 index is facing a hurdle at the 24,850 to 24,900 range, and the 50-stock index has made a crucial base at 24,200.
Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia believes that the Nifty 50 index is facing a hurdle at the 24,850 to 24,900 range, and the 50-stock index has made a crucial base at 24,200.(MINT)

Stocks to buy or sell: Following weak global market trends and rising US-China tension, the Indian stock market had a decisive sell-off on Friday last week. The Nifty 50 index corrected 269 points and closed at 24,530, while the BSE Sensex lost 738 points and ended at 80,604. The Bank Nifty index nosedived 355 points and finished at 52,265. Cash market volumes on the NSE were down 8.8 percent, hindered by tech outages. The broad market indices fell more than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio fell to 0.18:1, the lowest in 1.5 months.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations for today

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market mood has turned cautious after sharp selling on Friday last week. He said that the Nifty 50 index is facing a hurdle at the 24,850 to 24,900 range, and the 50-stock index has made a crucial base at 24,200. As the union Budget 2024 is scheduled on Tuesday this week, Bagadia advised investors to maintain a stock-specific approach till the budget is tabled in parliament. He suggested breakout stocks for intraday trading as some shares that had given breakout on Friday still look strong on the chart pattern.

Asked about the breakout stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five intraday stocks: NECC, Navkar Corporation, Electrosteel Castings, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited or RVNL, and Shaily Engineering.

Stock market today

On the outlook for the Nifty today, Sumeet Bagadia said, "The Nifty 50 index is facing hurdles at 24,850 to 24,900. The 50-stock index has made a bearish candle pattern on the daily chart, and Nifty today will have crucial support placed at 24,200. The Indian stock market mood may turn more bearish if the frontline index slips below 24,200."

Unveiling an intraday trading strategy, Bagadia said, “As the Union Budget 2024 is scheduled for tomorrow and global market trends are looking weak on rising China-US trade war tension, one should maintain a stock-specific approach. Looking at breakout stocks will be a prudent strategy as the Q1 results 2024 are in full swing now.”

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] RVNL: Buy at 613, target 645, stop loss 590;

2] Navkar Corp: Buy at 127.70, target 135, stop loss 123;

3] NECC: Buy at 35.50, target 37.35, stop loss 34.25;

4] Electrosteel Castings: Buy at 202.70, target 212, stop loss 195; and

5] Shaily Engineering: Buy at 844, target 920, stop loss 805.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$1 B

1 of 7Read Full Story
2 Hrs

2 of 7Read Full Story
3

3 of 7Read Full Story
19.50 L

4 of 7Read Full Story
250 MTPA

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹18.05 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹100/kg

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:22 Jul 2024, 07:34 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsStocks to buy or sell: RVNL to Navkar Corp — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks today

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

157.75
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-8.6 (-5.17%)

Tata Power

414.15
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-15.85 (-3.69%)

Bharat Electronics

306.30
03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-7.2 (-2.3%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.55
03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.9 (-3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

102.11
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
4.68 (4.8%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

614.00
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
27.65 (4.72%)

Jubilant Pharmova

752.25
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
25.3 (3.48%)

One 97 Communications

458.70
03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
13.65 (3.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,217.000.00
    Chennai
    75,657.000.00
    Delhi
    74,485.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,485.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue