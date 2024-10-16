Stocks to buy or sell: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama recommends REC, Can Fin Homes, Aurobindo Pharma October Futures today

  • Stocks to buy or sell: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama Professional Clients Group recommends these three stocks today - REC Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, and Aurobindo Pharma October Futures.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published16 Oct 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Trade Now
Stocks to buy or sell: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama Professional Clients Group recommends these three stocks today - REC Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, and Aurobindo Pharma October Futures.
Stocks to buy or sell: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama Professional Clients Group recommends these three stocks today - REC Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, and Aurobindo Pharma October Futures.

Stock Market News: At the start of trading on Wednesday, both the Sensex and Nifty 50, the domestic benchmark indices, experienced selling pressure, opening with a slight decline.

The Nifty 50 index began at 25,008.55 points, showing a decrease of 48.80 points or 0.19% while the Sensex opened at 81,646 points, down by 173 points or 0.21%.

According to analysts, the ongoing selling by foreign institutional investors is being countered by purchases from domestic investors, potentially leading to the Nifty 50 stabilising around the 25,000 mark.

Also Read | Stock market today: 5 stocks to buy on Wednesday — October 16

Chief Investment Strategist, Dr. V K Vijayakumar from Geojit Financial Services pointed out that the ongoing bull run in India has largely been driven by consistent domestic investments, which have offset the selling pressure from foreign institutional investors.

The market will continue to receive support from domestic investments, but the high valuations will limit the potential for further gains. It is expected that the Nifty will hover around the 25000 mark during consolidation. The upcoming Q2 earnings are anticipated to be lackluster, except for the IT, banking, and certain segments of the automotive industry, explained Vijayakumar.

Also Read | Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 back in the red; Reliance top drag

Nifty 50 Outlook by Sagar Doshi, Senior Vice President- Research, Nuvama Professional Clients Group

Nifty 50 is facing resistance at its previous week’s high however charts are making higher high pattern on hourly timeframe indicating that there is buying on dips. Overall the patterns are open for a short covering move towards 25,300-25,400 odd on the upside with 24,900 odd acting as active demand zone on the index.

Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty as well is showing strength for a potential upside as this index has held its closing at a 2 week high. For 2 consecutive days Bank Nifty spot has closed above the resistance of 51800 and this allows further upside towards 52,350 / 52,550 on charts. On lower timeframe – hourly charts, Bank Nifty is moving higher in an upward channel wherein support is seen emerging at 51,600 odd.

Also Read | Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight

Stocks To Buy or Sell on Wednesday - Sagar Doshi

On stocks to buy or Sell on Wednesday, Sagar Doshi of Nuvama recommended three stocks - REC Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, and Aurobindo Pharma October Futures.

REC Ltd (BUY) : LCP : 547.85; Stop Loss : 525; Target Price : 590

For the first time in past 2 years REC had closed below its 200 DMA last week only to gain back in following days. A strong negation of the break of 200 DMA was seen in last week’s price action on REC. With REC now closing at a 2 weeks high patterns on daily charts suggest that this buying is likely to continue with momentum to trigger short covering for targets 8% to 10% higher from CMP.

Can Fin Homes Ltd (BUY) : LCP : 888.45; Stop Loss : 850; Target Price : 980

A retest of its previous breakout was observed on charts of CANFINHOME in last week’s trading session. Stock is forming a cup and handle pattern on daily charts after reversing its stance just before hitting the 200 DMA support. Upside momentum is likely to pick up above 900 as the stock further breaks out of a sloping trendline resistance for a 10-12% rally from CMP into new all-time highs.

Also Read | OPEC trims 2024 global oil demand growth for third straight month; Brent at $77

Aurobindo Pharma October Futures (SELL) : LCP : 1,485; Stop Loss : 1,525; Target Price : 1,382

After a double top rejection in September 2024 stock has been making lower highs on charts for the past 4 weeks now. A fresh bearish flag pattern formation is visible on charts with momentum likely to escalate below 1,470 odd for a quick 6-8% sell off. Near to 1,380 odd zone a fresh support emerges which can act as a potential target for the ongoing bearish pattern on this stock.

Also Read | Stocks to Watch: Cochin Shipyard, HDFC Life, PVR Inox, HDFC Life, KEI, and more

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to buy or sell: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama recommends REC, Can Fin Homes, Aurobindo Pharma October Futures today

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

155.65
10:49 AM | 16 OCT 2024
0 (0%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

169.30
10:49 AM | 16 OCT 2024
1.45 (0.86%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

351.15
10:49 AM | 16 OCT 2024
1.95 (0.56%)

Wipro share price

532.40
10:49 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-0.55 (-0.1%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

HDFC Asset Management Company share price

4,764.20
10:38 AM | 16 OCT 2024
215.55 (4.74%)

Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

2,903.95
10:31 AM | 16 OCT 2024
46.15 (1.61%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,878.00
10:37 AM | 16 OCT 2024
7.95 (0.43%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

15,458.20
10:37 AM | 16 OCT 2024
56.5 (0.37%)
More from 52 Week High

KEI Industries share price

4,294.40
10:38 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-392.5 (-8.37%)

Cochin Shipyard share price

1,609.00
10:38 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-63 (-3.77%)

Oil India share price

539.95
10:38 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-19.35 (-3.46%)

Apar Industries share price

10,614.60
10:37 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-335.85 (-3.07%)
More from Top Losers

Railtel Corporation Of India share price

441.95
10:38 AM | 16 OCT 2024
33.85 (8.29%)

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price

612.15
10:38 AM | 16 OCT 2024
29.15 (5%)

B E M L share price

3,900.40
10:37 AM | 16 OCT 2024
180.8 (4.86%)

HDFC Asset Management Company share price

4,764.20
10:38 AM | 16 OCT 2024
215.55 (4.74%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,405.00-220.00
    Chennai
    77,411.00-220.00
    Delhi
    77,563.00-220.00
    Kolkata
    77,415.00-220.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.