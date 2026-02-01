Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends eight shares to buy on the budget 2026 date

Stocks to buy or sell on Budget 2026 date: The Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27 will be presented on Sunday, 1st February 2026, i.e. today. Even though the Indian stock market remains closed on Saturday and Sunday, the NSE and BSE will conduct a special session on Budget 2026. Trading activity on the NSE and BSE will remain available on Sunday from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, whereas the commodity market will remain open in the morning shift from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. However, traders won't be able to sell cash-bought stocks on Friday. Likewise, traders won't be able to sell cash-bought stocks on Sunday during the Monday session.

Stock market today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is cautious as the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market lack buying interest at higher levels. The Nifty 50 index is facing a hurdle at the 25,450 to 25,500 band, whereas the 50-stock index has a base band at 25,200 to 25,150.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The Nifty 50 index is facing resistance at 25,450–25,500 zone, while crucial support is located around 25,150–25,200. The daily RSI stands at 40.59 and is trending downward, reflecting weakening momentum and a persisting bearish bias in the near term.”

Bagadia said that Nifty derivative data shows heavy call writing at the 25,500 strike and significant put writing at the 25,300 strike, making this range a crucial near-term pivot. Traders are advised to adopt a cautious approach near key support levels and wait for a decisive breakout above resistance before initiating fresh directional positions.

Budget 2026 date: Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy on the Budget 2026 date, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these eight buy-or-sell stocks: Eicher Motors, HUL, SBI, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Asahi India Glass, Star Health, and CUB.

1] Eicher Motors: Buy at ₹7122, Target ₹7650, Stop Loss ₹6900.

The stock is trading in a well-established primary uptrend, with price consistently holding above its rising long-term moving averages. After a strong, impulsive rally, the stock has entered a healthy consolidation phase near recent highs, indicating bullish continuation rather than distribution.

2] HUL: Buy at ₹2373, Target ₹2550, Stop Loss ₹2300.

The stock is currently in a broader consolidation phase following a prior downtrend and sharp corrective move. Price action is attempting to base out, indicating potential early signs of stabilization.

3] SBI: Buy at ₹1077, Target ₹1150, Stop Loss ₹1030.

SBI share price is displaying a strong bullish trend structure, characterized by a series of higher highs and higher lows. The stock has recently broken out to fresh swing highs, confirming continuation of the prevailing uptrend.

4] Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Buy at ₹65.40, Target ₹70, Stop Loss ₹63.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share is showing a strong bullish continuation setup after a steady base formation and higher-low structure. The price action reflects a clear resumption of the primary uptrend, supported by strong bullish candles and expanding momentum. The stock is trading above the 20, 50, 100 and 200 EMA, indicating strength across all timeframes and a well-established trend structure.

5] Asahi India Glass: Buy at ₹1001.80, Target ₹1077, Stop Loss ₹965.

Asahi India Glass is showing a constructive bullish continuation setup after a healthy consolidation phase within a broader uptrend. The price action reflects higher lows and strong recovery from recent pullbacks, indicating sustained buying interest. The stock is trading above all key EMAs (20, 50, 100 and 200), highlighting strength across short-, medium- and long-term timeframes.

6] Star Health: Buy at ₹469, Target ₹505, Stop Loss ₹450.

Star Health share is showing a potential trend reversal and recovery setup after a prolonged corrective phase. The stock has formed a higher low near the recent bottom and is attempting a breakout above short-term moving averages, signalling improving momentum. Price has reclaimed the 20 EMA and is approaching the 50 EMA, indicating early signs of trend reversal. The broader structure suggests accumulation at lower levels.

7] CUB: Buy at ₹302, Target ₹322, Stop Loss ₹290.

City Union Bank is displaying a strong bullish continuation setup after a well-defined higher-low consolidation pattern. The stock has delivered a fresh breakout above recent swing highs, confirming trend resumption. Price is trading above the 20, 50, 100 and 200 EMA, highlighting strength across all timeframes.

8] JK Tyre: Buy at ₹520, Target ₹558, Stop Loss ₹500.

JK Tyre is showing a bullish continuation setup after completing a rounded base and higher-low formation. The stock has resumed its uptrend with strong bullish candles, reflecting renewed buying interest. Price is trading above all key EMAs, confirming strength across short-, medium- and long-term timeframes. The positive alignment of moving averages supports trend continuation.

Key Takeaways Investors should consider stocks with strong bullish setups as the budget date approaches.

Cautious trading is recommended due to current market resistance and support levels.

Technical indicators like EMAs and RSI can guide investment decisions.