Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout shares to buy today — 5 February 2026

Stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market traded in a range-bound and subdued fashion on Wednesday, as investors remained cautious and adopted a wait-and-watch approach following recent sharp swings and mixed global cues. Despite an aggressive initial reaction to the announcement of the India-US trade deal, the market has so far struggled to sustain conviction at higher levels. While Oil & Gas, consumer durables, metals and automobile stocks recorded strong gains, IT stocks faced sharp selling pressure, tracking weakness in global technology shares.

Sentiment in the IT sector deteriorated after AI startup Anthropic unveiled an end-to-end workflow automation productivity tool, rekindling concerns that rapid advances in AI could disrupt traditional software business models and weigh on industry-wide profitability. The Indian Rupee traded in a narrow band against the US dollar, reflecting balanced demand–supply dynamics and the absence of fresh macro triggers. Overall, market sentiment remained neutral to mildly cautious, with participants consolidating recent gains while awaiting clearer direction from global developments and foreign fund flows.

Stock market today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above the psychological 25,500 mark. The Choice Broking expert said that 25,500 to 25,600 is expected to remain a crucial support zone for the 50-stock index and recommended a buy-on-dips strategy until the key benchmark index is above this support band.

Outlook for Nifty 50 today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The Nifty 50 index managed to hold above the key psychological 25,500 level, highlighting improving sentiment and active participation from buyers. From a technical perspective, the 25,500–25,600 zone now acts as an important near-term support area, where demand has consistently emerged. The strong close near the higher end of the day’s range indicates that bulls remain in control in the short term. However, the index is now approaching the critical 26,000 resistance zone, which represents a major psychological as well as technical supply area.”

The Choice Broking expert said that a decisive breakout and sustained acceptance above 26,000 could validate further upside toward higher levels and strengthen the medium-term trend structure. Momentum indicators continue to reflect a positive bias, but trend confirmation will depend on Nifty’s ability to absorb supply near this key resistance band.

Outlook for Bank Nifty today On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Bagadia said, “The Bank Nifty outperformed the broader market and closed at 60,238, signalling strong relative strength in banking and financial stocks. The index sustained above the key 60,000 level, which now serves as important psychological and technical support, indicating continued confidence in the financial markets. The rebound from lower levels and sustained trade above major moving averages suggest that dip buyers remain active. From a structural standpoint, the 59,900–60,000 zone now acts as a strong demand area, and as long as Bank Nifty holds above this band, the short-term trend remains positive.”

Bagadia said the Bank Nifty remains in a strong uptrend with a positive bias. Trend continuation will depend on its ability to hold above key supports and absorb supply near higher resistance levels.

Stocks to buy today Regarding shares to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these five breakout stocks for intraday trading: Aarti Industries, UPL, Voltas, BPCL, and NTPC.

1] Aarti Industries: Buy at ₹442.90, Target ₹480, Stop Loss ₹420.

Aarti Industries' share price is showing strength after a sideways range and falling trendline breakout. The stock is trading above key EMAs, confirming a bullish shift.

2] UPL: Buy at ₹758.70, Target ₹825, Stop Loss ₹724.

UPL's share price is maintaining a bullish higher-high and higher-low formation. After finding strong support at its 200-day EMA and consolidating, the stock has broken out of a sideways range. It remains positioned above key 20-day and 100-day EMAs, confirming an upward trajectory. The RSI at 54.68 suggests healthy momentum with further upside potential.

3] Voltas: Buy at ₹1419.50, Target ₹1560, Stop Loss ₹1350.

Voltas' share is showing a strong recovery after consolidating in a sideways range. The stock found firm support at the bottom and has now delivered a decisive breakout from a sideways range. Currently trading above its key EMAs, the technical structure has turned bullish. The RSI at 56.90 confirms the reversal, supported by a positive daily chart divergence.

4] BPCL: Buy at ₹382.45, Target ₹415, Stop Loss ₹364.

BPCL's share price is showing strength following a breakout from a sideways range at lower levels. The stock has successfully bounced back from a strong support zone aligned with its 100-day EMA and is now trading above key EMAs, confirming a bullish shift. The RSI at 64.10 signals a healthy reversal from the oversold zone with upward momentum.

5] NTPC: Buy at ₹367.25, Target ₹395, Stop Loss ₹353.

NTPC share price is showing bullish intent after consolidating in a sideways range and delivering a strong trendline resistance breakout. The stock is trading above its key EMAs, which are sloping upward, confirming a rising trend. The RSI at 66.74 reflects strength, consistently finding support at the 50 mark and indicating accumulation on dips.