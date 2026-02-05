Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout shares to buy today — 6 February 2026

Stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market traded in a tight range on Thursday, signalling a wait-and-watch phase as investors remained cautious in the absence of fresh domestic triggers. While overall sentiment remained stable, the benchmarks struggled to sustain momentum at higher levels, reflecting a lack of follow-through buying despite earlier positives. Trading activity was largely selective and stock-specific, with modest interest in export-oriented and select cyclical stocks offset by profit-taking in recent outperformers, resulting in subdued benchmark performance.

The Indian National Rupee (INR) traded in a range against the US Dollar (USD), indicating balanced demand–supply dynamics amid steady global cues. Market participants remain on the sidelines, awaiting clearer signals from global macro developments, trends in foreign institutional flows, and further clarity on the progress of US–Iran negotiations to determine the market’s next decisive move.

Stock market today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market trend is sideways to positive, as the Nifty 50 index is consolidating at higher levels. The Choice Broking expert suggested intraday traders to look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. For those who believe in a stock-specific approach, Bagadia recommended buying breakout stocks for intraday trading.

Outlook for Nifty 50 today On the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The Nifty 50 index is indicating indecision and a lack of strong directional momentum, before closing at 25,642.80, reflecting consolidation at higher levels. Immediate resistance lies in the 25,750–25,800 zone, while crucial support is in the 25,450–25,500 range. On the momentum front, the daily RSI stands at 51.68, signalling resilience and a neutral bias, with limited downside momentum at present.”

The Choice Broking expert said that derivative data indicate heavy put writing at the 25,500 strike along with strong call writing at the 25,700 strike, thereby establishing a well-defined near-term trading range.

“As long as the 50-stock index sustains above 25,500 on a closing basis, a selective buy-on-dips strategy may be considered, with a strict stop-loss placed at 25,450,” he added.

Outlook for the Bank Nifty today On the outlook for the Bank Nifty index, Bagadia said, “The technical chart pattern of the Bank Nifty index suggests profit booking at higher levels and a lack of follow-through buying. It eventually closed at 60,063.65, highlighting consolidation with a mild negative bias.”

“Immediate resistance is placed in the 60,300–60,400 zone, while the 59,700–59,800 support band remains critical for maintaining near-term stability in the index. On the daily charts, the RSI stands at 55.54, showing resilience despite the recent pullback, and on the weekly timeframe, the RSI remains in the bullish zone, supporting the index’s ability to hold above the 60,000 mark,” Bagadia added.

Stocks to buy or sell Regarding stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five breakout stocks for intraday trading: APL Apollo, Lupin, Syrma SGS Technologies, DMart, and HFCL.

1] APL Apollo: Buy at ₹2182.10, Target ₹2375, Stop Loss ₹2080.

APL Apollo's share price is trading around ₹2182.10, exhibiting sustained strength within a long-term uptrend. The stock recently delivered a significant breakout from a wider-range trendline resistance, supported by a consistent higher-high and higher-low formation. It remains above its 10-, 20-, 50-, and 200-day EMAs, confirming strong bullish momentum.

2] Lupin: Buy at ₹2218.50, Target ₹2410, Stop Loss ₹2122.

Lupin share is demonstrating robust strength after completing a rounding bottom formation and delivering a decisive upside breakout from trendline resistance. The stock is maintaining a bullish higher high and higher low sequence, trading comfortably above its 50, and 200-day EMAs. With the RSI at 63.87, finding support at the 50-mark, momentum remains positive.

3] Syrma SGS Technologies: Buy at ₹860.60, Target ₹940, Stop Loss ₹820.

Syrma SGS share is trading around ₹860.60, showing significant strength after bouncing from strong bottom support aligned with its 200-day EMA. The stock is currently trading above its 20-, 50-, and 200-day EMAs, maintaining a bullish higher-high and higher-low formation on the weekly chart.

4] DMart: Buy at ₹3934.90, Target ₹4260, Stop Loss ₹3770.

DMart share is trading around ₹3934.90, showing signs of recovery after consolidating within a range and bouncing off firm bottom support. The stock has decisively broken its previous lower high with a strong daily candle close, signalling a potential trend reversal.

5] HFCL: Buy at ₹71.05, Target ₹78.25, Stop Loss ₹67.35.

HFCL share price is trading around ₹71.05, showing strength after consolidating and bouncing off firm bottom support. The stock recently cleared its trendline resistance with a strong daily candle close, signalling a bullish shift. A bullish RSI divergence at 60.96 confirms a reversal from the oversold zone, indicating rising momentum.