Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout shares to buy today — 9 February 2026

Stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market traded with a cautious, range-bound bias on Friday as investors digested the central bank’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged, reinforcing its preference for stability amid improving global trade visibility following recent U.S. tariff adjustments. Sentiment, however, drew support from regulatory clarity after the RBI indicated that banks would be permitted to lend to REITs, enhancing long-term funding visibility for the real estate and credit ecosystem. On the domestic front, support also came from a slight recovery in the Indian rupee, aided by moderated corporate dollar demand, which helped ease near-term currency concerns.

Stock market today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market undertone is slightly bullish, as the Nifty 50 index bounced back strongly from a weak opening and closed above 25,650. The Choice Broking expert said the key benchmark index is now facing a hurdle at 25,800-25,850. On breaking above this resistance, we can expect a fresh bull trend on Dalal Street.

Nifty 50 today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The Nifty 50 began the session on a weak note and remained under selling pressure in the first half, marking an intraday low at 25,491.90. However, a rebound in the latter half led to a recovery of nearly 210 points from the day’s low, and the index ultimately settled at 25,693.70, reflecting strong buying interest at lower levels. Near-term resistance is seen in the 25,800–25,850 band, while immediate support is positioned in the 25,550–25,600 zone.”

The Choice Broking expert said that the daily RSI at 52.72 indicates neutral momentum with a slight bullish undertone, adding, “In the derivatives segment, significant put writing is visible at the 25,500 strike, while substantial call writing is observed at the 25,800 and 26,000 strikes, defining a clear short-term consolidation range. As long as the index maintains a closing above 25,500, a selective buy-on-decline approach can be adopted, with a strict stop-loss at 25,450.”

Bank Nifty today On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Bagadia said, “The Bank Nifty index continues to respect the key psychological level of 60,000, which remains an important sentiment indicator. From a structural perspective, the 59,600–59,700 zone now acts as a strong demand and support area, supported by the confluence of the short-term 20-day EMA. Sustained holding above this zone suggests that dip buying interest remains active and the short-term trend structure stays constructive.”

“On the upside, Bank Nifty is facing an immediate resistance zone around 60,300–60,400, where supply pressure may emerge. A clean breakout and sustained acceptance above this zone would further strengthen the bullish structure and open the path for a move toward the higher resistance band near 60,500–61,000,” Bagadia said.

Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said the Bank Nifty maintains a positive bias with range-bound to bullish undertones. Trend continuation will depend on its ability to defend key support levels and absorb supply near overhead resistance zones.

Sumeet Bagadia breakout stocks today Regarding stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking recommended these three breakout stocks for intraday trading: IDBI Bank, Sharda Cropchem, Navin Fluorine, Escorts, and Carraro India.

1] IDBI Bank: Buy at ₹106.86, Target ₹115, Stop Loss ₹102.50.

IDBI Bank share price is showing a strong bullish continuation structure on the daily chart after forming a higher low base and resuming its uptrend. Price has decisively reclaimed the 20 EMA and 50 EMA, with all short- and medium-term moving averages trending upward, indicating strengthening momentum. The stock is also comfortably above the 100 and 200 EMA, confirming broader trend support. Recent bullish candles with rising volume suggest fresh accumulation.

2] Sharda Cropchem: Buy at ₹1192, Target ₹1285, Stop Loss ₹1147.

Sharda Cropchem share is trading at all-time high levels, indicating strong bullish dominance and sustained demand. The stock has delivered a decisive breakout above its previous resistance zone of levels ₹1160 to ₹1170. supported by strong bullish candles and expanding volumes, confirming breakout strength. Price is comfortably trading above the 20, 50, and 100 EMAs, all aligned upward, reflecting strong trend momentum. Pullbacks have been shallow and well-supported near short-term averages, highlighting accumulation.

3] Navin Fluorine: Buy at ₹6417, Target ₹6850, Stop Loss ₹6200.

Navin Fluorine share price is trading at fresh all-time highs, showcasing strong trend continuation after a steady consolidation phase. The stock has maintained a sequence of higher highs and higher lows, indicating sustained institutional participation. Price is firmly above the 20, 50, 100, and 200 EMAs, with all averages trending upward, reflecting strong multi-timeframe momentum. Volumes have expanded on up-moves, while declines remain low-volume, suggesting accumulation.

4] Escorts: Buy at ₹3763, Target ₹4000, Stop Loss ₹3630.

Escorts share price is showing bullish continuation after a corrective decline, with price rebounding strongly from the ₹3,300 to ₹3,400 demand zone. The stock has reclaimed the 20 EMA and 50 EMA and is now trading above the 100 EMA, while the 200 EMA near ₹3,570 is acting as a solid base. Rising EMA alignment reflects improving momentum. Recent bullish candles supported by volume indicate accumulation.

5] Carraro India: Buy at ₹547, Target ₹590, Stop Loss ₹530.

Carraro India share price remains in a strong uptrend, marked by consistent higher highs and higher lows on the daily timeframe. The stock is trading above its 20, 50, and 100 EMAs, all sloping upward, highlighting sustained bullish momentum.