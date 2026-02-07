Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday — 9 February 2026

Stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market traded with a cautious, range-bound bias on Friday as investors digested the central bank’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged, reinforcing its preference for stability amid improving global trade visibility following recent U.S. tariff adjustments. Sentiment, however, drew support from regulatory clarity after the RBI indicated that banks would be permitted to lend to REITs, enhancing long-term funding visibility for the real estate and credit ecosystem. On the domestic front, support also came from a slight recovery in the Indian rupee, aided by moderated corporate dollar demand, which helped ease near-term currency concerns.

Stock market outlook Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market undertone is slightly bullish, as the Nifty 50 index bounced back strongly from a weak opening and closed above 25,650. The Choice Broking expert said the key benchmark index is now facing a hurdle at 25,800-25,850. On breaking above this resistance, we can expect a fresh bull trend on Dalal Street.

Outlook for Nifty 50 today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The Nifty 50 began the session on a weak note and remained under selling pressure in the first half, marking an intraday low at 25,491.90. However, a rebound in the latter half led to a recovery of nearly 210 points from the day’s low, and the index ultimately settled at 25,693.70, reflecting strong buying interest at lower levels. Near-term resistance is seen in the 25,800–25,850 band, while immediate support is positioned in the 25,550–25,600 zone.”

The Choice Broking expert said that the daily RSI at 52.72 indicates neutral momentum with a slight bullish undertone, adding, “In the derivatives segment, significant put writing is visible at the 25,500 strike, while substantial call writing is observed at the 25,800 and 26,000 strikes, defining a clear short-term consolidation range. As long as the index maintains a closing above 25,500, a selective buy-on-decline approach can be adopted, with a strict stop-loss at 25,450.”

Outlook for Bank Nifty today On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Bagadia said, “The Bank Nifty index continues to respect the key psychological level of 60,000, which remains an important sentiment indicator. From a structural perspective, the 59,600–59,700 zone now acts as a strong demand and support area, supported by the confluence of the short-term 20-day EMA. Sustained holding above this zone suggests that dip buying interest remains active and the short-term trend structure stays constructive.”

“On the upside, Bank Nifty is facing an immediate resistance zone around 60,300–60,400, where supply pressure may emerge. A clean breakout and sustained acceptance above this zone would further strengthen the bullish structure and open the path for a move toward the higher resistance band near 60,500–61,000,” Bagadia said.

Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said the Bank Nifty maintains a positive bias with range-bound to bullish undertones. Trend continuation will depend on its ability to defend key support levels and absorb supply near overhead resistance zones.

Buy or sell stocks Regarding stocks to buy on Monday, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three buy or sell stocks: Bharti Airtel, HUL, and Titan.

1] Bharti Airtel: Buy at ₹2038, Target ₹2180, Stop Loss ₹1970.

Bharti Airtel's share price is showing a clear short-term trend reversal after a corrective phase from recent highs. The stock has formed a strong base near the 200 EMA and bounced decisively, highlighting fresh buying interest and the emergence of demand at lower levels.

2] HUL: Buy at ₹2424, Target ₹2600, Stop Loss ₹2330.

HUL share price is showing early signs of a trend reversal after a prolonged downtrend and consolidation phase. The stock has formed a base and printed a strong bullish engulfing candle from lower levels, highlighting renewed buying interest and the emergence of demand near the 2350 support zone.

3] Titan: Buy at ₹4141, Target ₹4440, Stop Loss ₹4000.

Titan's share price continues to maintain a strong primary uptrend structure despite a recent corrective pullback. The stock has respected the rising 50- and 100-EMA zones and bounced sharply, indicating trend continuation rather than distribution.