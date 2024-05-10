Active Stocks
Fri May 10 2024 09:34:17
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.15 0.71%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 823.95 0.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 434.95 2.29%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,440.30 -0.55%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,037.75 0.74%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stocks to buy or sell: Tata Motors to Hero MotoCorp — Sumeet Bagadia recommends three breakout stocks today — May 10
BackBack

Stocks to buy or sell: Tata Motors to Hero MotoCorp — Sumeet Bagadia recommends three breakout stocks today — May 10

Asit Manohar

Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended buying these five breakout stocks today — Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, JWL, Artemis Medicare Services, and Endurance Technologies

Stock market today: Nifty today has major support at 21,750 to 21,800 range and one can expect a relief rally on Dalal Street if this support remains sacrosanct in the intraday session, believes Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking. (Photo: Mint)Premium
Stock market today: Nifty today has major support at 21,750 to 21,800 range and one can expect a relief rally on Dalal Street if this support remains sacrosanct in the intraday session, believes Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking. (Photo: Mint)

Stocks to buy or sell: On account of weak global cues, the Indian stock market ended lower on fifth day in a row on Thursday. Among the frontline indices, the Nifty 50 and Sensex ended lower by near 1.50 percent whereas the Bank Nifty index lost to the tune of 1.10 percent. However, the broad market lost more than the 50-stock index even as the advance-decline ratio fell sharply to 0.17:1 (lowest since March 13, 2024). The India VIX Index touched a new 52-week peak of 19.17 before ending at 18.20 level. 

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking believes that market mood received a big dend on Thursday as Nifty slipped below the psychological 22,000 mark on a closing basis. He said that rising India VIX Index during Lok Sabha elections and FIIs' contionuous selling are some of the major reasons for this current weakness on Dalal Street. However, the Choice Broking expert maintained that Nifty today has major support at 21,750 to 21,800 range and one can expect a relief rally on Dalal Street if this support remains sacrosanct in the intraday session.

Breakout stocks today

Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said that one should follow stock specific appproach as some stocks are still lookinkg solid on the chart pattern. He said that despite heavy selling in the last five straight sessions, shares of Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, JWL, Artemis Medicare Services, and Endurance Technologies have given technical breakout, a term used to describe a stock that is moving outside a defined support or resistance level with increased volume. He advised these stocks to buy today.

Looking ahead, Sumeet Bagadia shares a hopeful outlook for the Indian stock market. He states, "The Nifty 50 index has slipped below the crucial 22,000 support and the 50-stock index has now has crucial support placed at 21,800 to 21,750 level. If this support remains sacrosanct in early morning session, we can anticipate a potential relief rally on Dalal Street."

For intraday traders, Bagadia provides reassurance about the India VIX today. He states, "The India VIX today is in the 17 to 19 range. We saw the India VIX Index breaching above the 19 mark when it climbed to a new 52-week high of 19.17. However, it failed to sustain at the higher levels and retraced after some time. A decisive breach above 19 would trigger a fresh and strong upside in India's volatility index, and we can expect the index to touch 22 in the short term, providing a secure trading environment."

Stocks to buy today

1] Tata Motors: Buy at 1030, target 1124, stop loss 982;

2] Hero MotoCorp: Buy at 4765, target 5090, stop loss 4580;

3] JWL: Buy at 420.25, target 460, stop loss 405;

4] Artemis Medicare Services: Buy at 190.35, target 206, stop loss 182.50; and

5] Endurance Technologies: Buy at 1956, target 2055, stop loss 1880.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 10 May 2024, 08:54 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue