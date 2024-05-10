Stocks to buy or sell: Tata Motors to Hero MotoCorp — Sumeet Bagadia recommends three breakout stocks today — May 10
Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended buying these five breakout stocks today — Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, JWL, Artemis Medicare Services, and Endurance Technologies
Stocks to buy or sell: On account of weak global cues, the Indian stock market ended lower on fifth day in a row on Thursday. Among the frontline indices, the Nifty 50 and Sensex ended lower by near 1.50 percent whereas the Bank Nifty index lost to the tune of 1.10 percent. However, the broad market lost more than the 50-stock index even as the advance-decline ratio fell sharply to 0.17:1 (lowest since March 13, 2024). The India VIX Index touched a new 52-week peak of 19.17 before ending at 18.20 level.
