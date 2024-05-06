Stocks to buy or sell: Tata Power, Coal India and Power Grid — these three shares dip post-breakout. Should you buy?
Stocks to buy today: Three energy stocks gave a decisive breakout on Friday — Tata Power, Coal India, and Power Grid Corporation of India
Stocks to buy or sell: Three energy stocks showed a decisive breakout in the technical chart pattern despite sharp selling last Friday. Those three breakout stocks are Tata Power, Power Grid Corporation of India, and Coal India Ltd. Generally, a breakout stock jumps after giving a decisive breakout on the chart pattern, and the market was expecting some upside on these three energy shares. However, to the surprise of stock market observers and investors, all three breakout stocks today plunged, putting a dent in investors' hopes. However, fundamentals experts believe that a quality stock will always remain quality. The fall in these shares can be attributed to the high volatility in the Indian stock market today. They said that PSU stocks have come under colossal sell-off pressure, and two of these breakout stocks are PSU stocks; hence, a fall in these shares should be seen from the high volatility and sell-off in the PSU segment. They battered in favour of these three breakout stocks and advised medium-term investors to look at them if they are looking for any bottom fishing opportunities.
