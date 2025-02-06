Mint Market

Stocks to buy or sell under ₹100: Experts pick five intraday stocks for today — 6 February 2025

  Stocks to buy or sell under 100: Experts pick five intraday stocks for today — NMDC Steel, Bank of Maharashtra, AMJ Land Holding, Centrum Capital, and Manali Petrochemicals

Asit Manohar
Updated6 Feb 2025, 07:27 AM IST
Stock market today: According to experts, it is a buy-on-dips market, with a good chance of breaking the resistance and moving up to 24,000.(Photo: Pixabay)

Stocks to buy or sell under 100: After a strong rebound on Tuesday, the Indian stock market took a breather on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index finished 42 points lower at the 23,696 mark, the BSE Sensex ended 312 points lower at 78,271, while the Bank Nifty index added 185 points and closed at 50,343. Media and Energy sectors performed well, while the Realty and FMCG sectors saw a more than 1.5% drop. The broader markets showed positive movement, with the Mid-cap and the Small-cap outperforming the key benchmark indices.

Stock market today

On outlook for the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect markets to remain range-bound with stock/sector specific action on the back Q3 results today will be a result-heavy day with several large-caps including Bharti Airtel, SBI, ITC, Trent, Brittania, BSE, Hero Motocorp amongst others announcing numbers."

Speaking on the Nifty 50 index outlook, Aditya Gaggar, Director of Progressive Shares, said, "The Nifty 50 index faced resistance at 23,780, where both the Falling Wedge pattern and the 50-DMA came into play. This level now acts as immediate support, while 23,520 will continue to act as support on the downside. The outlook suggests it's a "buy on dips" market, with a good chance of breaking the resistance and moving up to 24,000."

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, “Bank Nifty opened on a gap up note, saw buying interest, and finally settled the day on a positive at 50,343 levels. Technically speaking, the Bank Nifty faced resistance near its previous breakdown point, leading to profit booking and the formation of a spinning top candlestick pattern, indicating profit booking. Support for the index is near 50,000, while resistance for the index is around 50,600. A breakout in either direction will set up the next move for the index.”

Intraday stocks for today

On intraday stocks for today under 100, market experts — Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these five shares: NMDC Steel, Bank of Maharashtra, AMJ Land Holding, Centrum Capital, and Manali Petrochemicals.

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stocks

1] NMDC Steel: Buy on dips at 39.40, target 41.20, stop loss 38.40; and

2] Bank of Maharashtra: Sell at 51.30, target 49.70, stop loss 52.20.

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks to buy under 100

3] Centrum Capital: Buy at 30 to 31, targets 32.50, rs 34, and 36, stop loss below 28; and

4] Manali Petrochemicals: Buy at 61 to 62.50, targets 63.50, 65, 68, and 70, stop loss below 59.50.

Anshul Jain's intraday stock for today

5] AMJ Land Holding: Buy at 58, target 63, stop loss 56 (Closing Basis).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

First Published:6 Feb 2025, 07:27 AM IST
