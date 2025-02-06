Stocks to buy or sell under ₹100: Experts pick five intraday stocks for today — 6 February 2025

Stocks to buy or sell under ₹100: After a strong rebound on Tuesday, the Indian stock market took a breather on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index finished 42 points lower at the 23,696 mark, the BSE Sensex ended 312 points lower at 78,271, while the Bank Nifty index added 185 points and closed at 50,343. Media and Energy sectors performed well, while the Realty and FMCG sectors saw a more than 1.5% drop. The broader markets showed positive movement, with the Mid-cap and the Small-cap outperforming the key benchmark indices.

Stock market today On outlook for the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect markets to remain range-bound with stock/sector specific action on the back Q3 results today will be a result-heavy day with several large-caps including Bharti Airtel, SBI, ITC, Trent, Brittania, BSE, Hero Motocorp amongst others announcing numbers."

Speaking on the Nifty 50 index outlook, Aditya Gaggar, Director of Progressive Shares, said, "The Nifty 50 index faced resistance at 23,780, where both the Falling Wedge pattern and the 50-DMA came into play. This level now acts as immediate support, while 23,520 will continue to act as support on the downside. The outlook suggests it's a "buy on dips" market, with a good chance of breaking the resistance and moving up to 24,000."

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, “Bank Nifty opened on a gap up note, saw buying interest, and finally settled the day on a positive at 50,343 levels. Technically speaking, the Bank Nifty faced resistance near its previous breakdown point, leading to profit booking and the formation of a spinning top candlestick pattern, indicating profit booking. Support for the index is near 50,000, while resistance for the index is around 50,600. A breakout in either direction will set up the next move for the index.”

Intraday stocks for today On intraday stocks for today under ₹100, market experts — Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these five shares: NMDC Steel, Bank of Maharashtra, AMJ Land Holding, Centrum Capital, and Manali Petrochemicals.

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stocks 1] NMDC Steel: Buy on dips at ₹39.40, target ₹41.20, stop loss ₹38.40; and

2] Bank of Maharashtra: Sell at ₹51.30, target ₹49.70, stop loss ₹52.20.

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks to buy under ₹ 100 3] Centrum Capital: Buy at ₹30 to ₹31, targets ₹32.50, rs 34, and ₹36, stop loss below ₹28; and

4] Manali Petrochemicals: Buy at ₹61 to ₹62.50, targets ₹63.50, ₹65, ₹68, and ₹70, stop loss below ₹59.50.

Anshul Jain's intraday stock for today 5] AMJ Land Holding: Buy at ₹58, target ₹63, stop loss ₹56 (Closing Basis).

