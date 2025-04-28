Stocks to buy or sell under ₹100: Experts recommend five intraday stocks for today — 28 April 2025

Stocks to buy or sell under ₹100: After a positive start supported by favourable global cues, the Indian stock market witnessed sharp selling on Friday. This was on account of profit booking, which came in as cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan escalated following the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The Nifty 50 index crashed 207 points and closed at 24,039. The BSE Sensex shed 588 points and finished at 79,212. The Bank Nifty index ended 537 points lower at 54,664. All the sectoral indices, barring Nifty IT, are closed in red. Realty and Financial services indices were the top losers, falling by nearly 3% each.

On the positive side, FII buying continued for the seventh consecutive session with inflows of around ₹8,250 crores on Thursday. Further, news flows indicated some softness in the US-China tariff war, while India is expected to be closer to signing a trade deal with the US. Geopolitical developments between India and Pakistan could add volatility to the Indian market over the next few days.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Geopolitical developments between India and Pakistan could add volatility to the Indian market over the next few days. Meanwhile, stock/sector-specific action would continue after ongoing Q4 earnings announcements. Key results this week include those from large-caps like Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Trent, and Ambuja Cement, amongst others."

On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical Analyst at Angel One, said, "Following an impressive 12% rally from April's swing lows, Nifty had entered the overbought territory, correcting likely. Given the strong uptrend, a time-wise correction seemed more probable, but the geopolitical uncertainty led to a sharper price correction. Despite this, the overall structure remains positive. By surpassing the February-March swing highs, Nifty has confirmed a strong bullish breakout on the charts. The breakout zone around 23900–23800 provided crucial support on Friday and continues to act as a key pivotal level. If geopolitical tensions escalate or this support is breached, a deeper correction towards the 23500–23300 zone could unfold. On the upside, while the broader trend remains bullish, immediate resistance is seen at 24250–24350. A move above this zone would confirm a continuation of the primary uptrend. Traders should stay cautious and monitor these key levels, as the next leg of the move may not be as smooth as the recent rally."

Asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty Index, Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities, said, "The broader trend remains firmly bullish, as the index holds above all key moving averages. After a strong upward trajectory, Nifty Bank appears poised for a healthy consolidation, which could establish a base before its next leg higher. The support remains at 54,200, followed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 53,500. The resistance stands at 55,400. The index may remain in a broader range before any directional move."

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy under ₹ 100 1] Restaurant Brands Asia: Momentum buy at ₹82.22, Target Price of ₹88; Stop Loss of ₹79.34;

2] Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute: Momentum buy at ₹74.17, Target Price of ₹79.28; Stop Loss of ₹71.5.

Vaishali Parekh's share to buy under ₹ 100 3] Patel Engineering: Buy at ₹45, Target ₹48, Stop Loss ₹44.

Mahesh M Ojha's intraday stock for today 4] Canara Bank: Buy at ₹94 to ₹95.50, Targets ₹97, ₹99, ₹101, ₹105, Stop Loss ₹92.

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stock 5] Shree Renuka Sugars: Sell at ₹30.30, Target ₹27.20, Stop Loss ₹31.20.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above, if any, are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.