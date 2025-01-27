Mint Market

Stocks to buy or sell under ₹100: Experts recommend six intraday stocks for today — 27 January 2025

  • Stocks to buy or sell under 100: Experts recommend six intraday stocks for today under 100 — Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, Steel Exchange, TTML, Pil Italica Lifestyle, and IEL

Asit Manohar
Updated27 Jan 2025, 07:53 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock market today: According to experts, the near-term trend of the Nifty 50 index remains weak.

Stocks to buy or sell under 100: Downside momentum continued in the Indian stock market on Friday after a slight upside bounce on two previous sessions. The Nifty 50 index finished 114 points lower at the 23,090 mark, the BSE Sensex went down 329 points and closed at 76,190, whereas the Bank Nifty Index ended 232 points lower at 48,356. After Thursday's pullback rally, the Mid-cap and the Small-cap indices resumed their downward journey. The Nifty Mid-cap 100 plunged by 1.55%, while the Nifty Small-cap 100 plummeted 2.35%. This sharp fall in the mid and small-cap space was further reflected in the advance-decline ratio, which stood at 0.36 levels on the BSE, the lowest since 13 January. For January, the Nifty Small-cap Index is down by 9.5% against a 2.35% fall in the Nifty.

Advertisement

The Nifty IT index emerged as the best-performing sector for the third straight session, led by gains in stocks like Mphasis, Wipro, and Persistent Systems. Reliance Industries Ltd. contributed the most to the index decline, decreasing 1.4%. Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. had the most significant drop, falling 5.0%. Among the sectoral Indices, Nifty Reality, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, and Pharma were significant losers, while Nifty IT and FMCG were the only sectors to end in the green.

Stock market today

Asked about the outlook of the Indian stock market, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal, said, "Domestic equities are expected to trade within a broad range with some volatility amidst the Q3 result 2025 season, unfolding of US President Trump's economic policies and the Union Budget 2025 on Saturday (1st Feb' 25). PSU and capex-themed stocks such as railway, defence, and capital goods will be in focus ahead of the Budget 2025."

Advertisement

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The near-term trend of the Nifty 50 index remains weak. A slide below the immediate support of 22975 levels could open the next downside towards 22800 levels. Any upside bounce towards 23350-23400 could be a sell-on-rise opportunity."

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty index, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, “Bank Nifty opened on a negative note, saw heavy volatility, and finally settled the day on a negative note at 48,368. Technically speaking, Bank Nifty, on a daily scale, has formed a red candle, indicating weakness. However, the index defended the support of 48,000. If the index holds 48,000 levels, a pullback rally towards 49,000-49,500 could be possible. Conversely, sustaining below 48,000 levels could extend further weakness.”

Advertisement

Intraday stocks for today under 100

Regarding intraday stocks for today, stock market experts Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Mahesh M Ojha, AVP—Research at Hensex Securities, recommended these six buy or sell stocks: Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, Steel Exchange, TTML, Pil Italica Lifestyle, and IEL.

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks to buy under 100

1] Yes Bank: Buy at 18 to 19, targets 20, 21.50, 24, and 25, stop loss 16.80;

Advertisement

2] IDFC First Bank: Buy on dips at 60 to 61.50, targets 64, 66, and 68, stop loss 58;

3] Steel Exchange: Buy at 10 to 10.50, targeets 11, 12, and 14.

Sumeet Bagadia's shares to buy under 100

4] Pil Italica Lifestyle: Momentum buy at 16.02, stop Loss of 15.4; target Price of 17.5; and

5] IEL: Momentum buy at 23.56, stop Loss of 22.5; target Price of 26.

Advertisement

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stock

6] TTML: Sell at 75.30, target 72, stop loss 77.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to buy or sell under ₹100: Experts recommend six intraday stocks for today — 27 January 2025
First Published:27 Jan 2025, 07:53 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts