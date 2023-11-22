Stocks to buy: PNC Infratech, NCC among top infrastructure stock picks by Phillip Capital
Phillip Capital maintains PNC Infratech as its top pick, followed by HG Infra Engineering and NCC. It sees limited upside potential in GR Infraprojects, KNR Constructions and Ahluwalia Contracts (India).
The infrastructure companies in India reported decent financial performance in the quarter ended September 2023, broadly in line with street expectations. The order execution was decent despite the impact of prolonged monsoons in parts of India as many companies reported strong year-on-year (YoY) growth in topline.
