Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Axis Securities recommends buying the stock in the Range of ₹880-864 with a Stop loss at ₹799 for a upside of 17– 21%.

The stock is exhibiting a pattern of higher high-low formations on the weekly chart, signaling a medium-term uptrend.

The closing above the upper Bollinger Band on the daily chart has generated a buy signal, indicating positive momentum even on a shorter time frame.

The weekly strength indicator RSI is in a bullish mode and is holding above its reference line indicating a positive bias

The above analysis as per Axis Securities indicates an upside of 1020-1055 levels.

*Holding period for the stock as per Axis Securities is 3 to 4 weeks.

JK Lakshmi Cement Buy Range for JK Lakshmi Cement is ₹920-902, with a stop loss of ₹826 for an upside of 19% –24%

The increase in volume activity at the breakout suggests an influx of market participation, emphasizing the significance of the price movement.

The stock is maintaining its position above the 38% Fibonacci Retracement level of the rally from 628 to 916, establishing a medium-term support base around 810.

The weekly strength indicator RSI given a crossover above its reference line generated a buy signal .

The above analysis as per Axis Securities indicates an upside of 1080-1130 levels.

Holding period for the stock advised by Axis Securities is 3 to 4 weeks

PNC Infratech Buy Range for the stock is 410-402 with a Stop loss at 377 and Upside potential of 14% –18%

The Volume activity declined during pattern formation; however, there was an increase in volume at the breakout, indicating heightened market participation.

The stock is holding above key averages of 20, 50, 100, and 200 days Simple Moving Average (SMA), signaling a strong uptrend in the stock.

The weekly strength indicator RSI is in a bullish mode and is holding above its reference line indicating a positive bias

The above analysis indicates an upside of 464-478 levels as per Axis Securities.

Holding period as per Axis Securities is 3 to 4 weeks

Punjab National Bank Buy Range for the stock is104-102 with a Stop loss at ₹94

Upside potential :17%–21%

The stock has already broken above the resistance at 99 on the weekly chart and is expected to confirm this on the monthly chart, indicating a continuation of the uptrend.

It is trending in rising channel formation. Recently stock took a support at lower band of channel and heading towards upper band of channel.

The weekly strength indicator RSI is in a bullish mode and is holding above its reference line indicating a positive bias

The above analysis s as per Axis Securities indicates an upside of 121-125 levels.

*Holding period for the stock as per Axis Securities is 3 to 4 weeks

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

