Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's recommends three stocks for 10 February

Moving to the charts, we note that prices are continuing to exhibit a slow and steady move to the upside, highlighting a bullish bias emerging at lower levels. Despite repeated attempts to move lower, the Nifty moved beyond 25,800. The Open Interest seen on the daily chart shows that there is an alternating position getting created, which indicates that the markets are definitely uncertain. The Gap drawn has been holding back the profit booking, and the median line shown would be the target of the upward charge. A move from here could see the Nifty scale towards its next set of targets around 26,250, which is the near-term high. This level is combining with the median line, and this could prove to be a tough challenge for the Nifty.