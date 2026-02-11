Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's recommends three stocks for 11 February
Raja Venkatraman 6 min read 11 Feb 2026, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his three top stock picks to buy today, 11 February. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Stock market recap: Profit booking, combined with the sudden capitulation in prices on Friday, as the Budget seemed to have been priced in, spread panic amongst market participants as they faced steady selling pressure.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story