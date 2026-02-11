Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's recommends three stocks for 11 February

Stock market recap: Profit booking, combined with the sudden capitulation in prices on Friday, as the Budget seemed to have been priced in, spread panic amongst market participants as they faced steady selling pressure.

Campus Activewear Ltd: Buy above ₹285 | Stop ₹270 | Target ₹315 (multiday)

Max Financial Services Ltd: Buy above ₹1,750 | Stop ₹1,700 | Target ₹1,900 (multiday)

HCL Technologies Ltd: Sell below ₹1,575 | Stop ₹1,610 | Target ₹1,500 (multiday)

On 10 February 2026, Indian equity markets sustained their upward momentum, marking the third straight session of gains. The rally was broad-based, with most sectoral indices closing in positive territory, except for pharma and PSU banks, which witnessed mild profit-taking. The media index led the charge with a sharp 2% rise, while the auto index advanced 1%, reflecting strong investor appetite in cyclical sectors. Broader markets also participated in the uptrend, as both the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices added 0.4% each, underscoring continued interest in mid-tier and emerging companies.

Among the Nifty constituents, Eternal, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Power Grid Corp, and M&M emerged as the top performers, while Shriram Finance, HCL Tech, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Bajaj Finance, and Tata Consumer slipped into the red. The session highlighted resilient sentiment, with investors selectively rotating into growth-oriented sectors while trimming exposure to defensives.

Outlook for trading

The struggle to retain bullish resolve continues as the Nifty and the Nifty Bank reach higher levels, posing hurdles to the strong upward drive. The volatile scenario continues to hamper the trend, as it is currently taking a breather in recent moves. The intraday action remains limited; however, every dip is seeing some bearishness. Overall, the momentum and sentiment are buoyant, and the unexpected stretch of positive vibes has begun to spread across the sectors.

The macro news remains a slow trigger for generating momentum; the broader indices over the last two days have gapped up and sustained. This has led to some stock-specific action. This rejuvenated attempt has managed to revive the bullish bias despite the minor hiccups.

The last three trading sessions have been advances, and since November, the run has accelerated, leaving many participants quite breathless. We can now see that the valuations, as well as the results, are going for a toss, and almost every metric indicates that a recovery is in progress. As the market unravels, the next step is to trade systematically.

The Nifty Bank made it past the 60,000 level and managed to hold on to that level since. This is a positive. As discussed earlier, the topping of previous highs is still in balance for the Nifty Bank. Even the small- and mid-cap indices, as well as the NSE 500, are significantly lower than their all-time highs. So, a lack of continuation to the upside is being watched. PSU banks were under pressure during the week and dipped further, but what moved the needle for the Bank Nifty were the SBIN results, which helped a strong revival across the board, driving up sentiment and the associated sectors, which are now demonstrating shades of bullishness.

At the moment, the prices have rebounded from support around 25500 that we have been quoting; the road ahead could remain challenging. Looking at the Option Chain, the scenarios still highlight certain levels that are still circumspect and are witnessing show limited market participation. The Nifty continues to move towards the next resistance around the 26,000 mark, while the Nifty Bank aims to hold 60,000, as the Options data suggests that the trends could be stretched.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

CAMPUS (Cmp ₹282.50)

Why it’s recommended: Campus Activewear Ltd is India’s largest sports and athleisure footwear brand by value and volume. Founded in 2005 by Hari Krishan Agarwal, the company specializes in manufacturing and distributing a diverse range of footwear for men, women, and children. After descending for a while, the strong Q3 numbers are seen helping a rise. The long-body candles have recently moved above the cloud, triggering some bullish enthusiasm. The upthrust seen here could continue to drive upward. The revival has surpassed the cloud region, and a strong upside has emerged in the previous trading sessions. Buy.

Key metrics:

P/E Ratio: 61.06

52-week high: ₹304.45

Volume: 1.8M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹271 | Resistance at ₹350.

Risk factors: Intense competition, potential working capital strain, slow long-term growth, and high valuation concerns.

Buy: Above ₹285.

Stop loss: ₹270.

Target price: ₹315. (2 Months)

MFSL (Cmp ₹ 1,747.20)

Why it’s recommended: Max Financial Services Ltd (MFSL), part of the $4 billion Max Group, focuses on the life insurance sector and is India's first listed company focused solely on life insurance. The stock is showing some strong run-up ahead of its Q3 numbers. The recent highs are not giving up, and recent dips that are emerging on the intraday timeframe are producing a rebound to a strong upward trend. A bullish Kumo crossover suggests that we could see a strong upmove if the recent highs around 1,740 are held. Consider going long now.

Key metrics:

P/E: 360,

52-week high: ₹1,764.65,

Volume: 818.31K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,688 | Resistance at ₹1,950.

Risk factors: Credit quality (MSME/retail defaults), market volatility (interest rates, competition), cyber threats, regulatory changes, and execution of digital strategy.

Buy: Above ₹1,750

Stop loss: ₹1,700

Target price: ₹1,900 (2 Months)

HCLTECH (Cmp ₹ 1,575)

Why it’s recommended: HCLTech (HCL Technologies Ltd) is an Indian multinational information technology services and consulting company headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, focusing on digital, engineering, and cloud services. After a steep selloff, the stock is seen reviving. The daily charts reveal that a double top, the trends ahead could shape up with new projects emerging. With steady support from ADX and DMI now fuelling some downside post the AI Tech rout, the IT stocks will suffer more decline in the coming days. Go short.

Key metrics:

P/E Ratio: 36.81

52-week low: ₹1,304

Volume: 3.29M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹900 | Resistance at ₹1,500.

Risk factors: Macroeconomic shifts impacting client IT spending, currency fluctuations, data security breaches, talent attrition.

Sell: Below ₹1,575.

Stop loss: ₹1,610.

Target price: ₹1,500.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.