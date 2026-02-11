Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's recommends three stocks for 11 February

The Nifty Bank made it past the 60,000 level and managed to hold on to that level since. This is a positive. As discussed earlier, the topping of previous highs is still in balance for the Nifty Bank. Even the small- and mid-cap indices, as well as the NSE 500, are significantly lower than their all-time highs. So, a lack of continuation to the upside is being watched. PSU banks were under pressure during the week and dipped further, but what moved the needle for the Bank Nifty were the SBIN results, which helped a strong revival across the board, driving up sentiment and the associated sectors, which are now demonstrating shades of bullishness.