Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's recommends three stocks for 17 February

GRAPHITE (Cmp ₹ 672.05)

Why it’s recommended: Graphite India Ltd is the pioneer and one of India's largest manufacturers of carbon and graphite products. GRAPHITE is consolidating for a while, holding on to higher levels, which is a strong signal that bullishness is persisting at the moment. The momentum is biding its time, and after the strong Q3 numbers, we can look at the trends to see an upmove after a sharp drawdown, with surprise Q3 revenue. The higher high, higher low pattern over the last few weeks seems to be producing a sharp breakout above the recent value area, with volume. Go long.