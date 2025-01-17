Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 17 January
Summary
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Friday, 17 January.
Nifty 50 on 16 January: Recap
Indian benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex sustained their upward momentum for a third consecutive session on 16 January, driven by robust gains in metal, energy, and public sector bank stocks. This positive trend followed the softer-than-expected US inflation data for December, boosting hopes for additional interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in 2025.