Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 17 January

The overall bias has now shifted to a rangebound situation while selling pressure at higher levels persists. The resistance zones around 23900 will remain a stumbling block. With Bank Nifty unable to stabilise, more trigger is required as 52000 remains a hurdle. We had mentioned yesterday about the heavy call writing at 23300. This has now become the base for the trends going ahead into the last trading day of the week. The max pain is at 23300 that would now be the target area as we attempt to trade in this volatile market scenario. The put call ratio (PCR) has moved above 1 in Nifty, highlighting the strong push for some upside. BankNifty continues to keep the trends muted thus keeping the bullish camp under a cloud.