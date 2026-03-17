Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 17 March

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

JINDALSAW (Cmp ₹ 196.67)

Why it’s recommended: Jindal SAW Ltd, established in 1984 as part of the O.P. Jindal Group, is a global leader in manufacturing and supplying iron and steel pipes (LSAW, HSAW, DI) and pellets. After beginning the year with some profit booking over the last few days, fresh buying has now emerged at lower levels. This sector is now witnessing fresh demand, as continued attention is being paid to all companies associated with the Pharma sector. In the current year the stock has seen a sharp upside and the steady support offered by the KS line has ensured that the momentum is retained, we can consider that the trends are poised to move higher. Go long.