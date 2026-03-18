Trends were surprised as the markets remained stuck while attempting to stage a higher level. As positive vibes continue to build amid sector rotation, one should consider the upward momentum.
Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 18 March
SummaryMarket expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for 18 March. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.
Trends were surprised as the markets remained stuck while attempting to stage a higher level. As positive vibes continue to build amid sector rotation, one should consider the upward momentum.
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