Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 18 March

Yesterday, we highlighted the possibility of a revival as the gap support, combined with Fibonacci supports, would look to, and identified the levels around 22,800-23,000 as a good area to consider for a long position, and any move below 24,500 would be a sign of recovery. While trends remain buoyant, we should be looking at a potential revival. The dip into the support region mentioned on the charts found some good buying interest and could now generate some revival, as the RSI is seen holding the 30 level and hinting at an upward trajectory.