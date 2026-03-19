War is inflicting constant volatility, confusing trends worldwide. The sharp move brought some joy; however, the constant news flow could take that moment away at any time.
Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 19 March
SummaryMarket expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for 19 March. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.
War is inflicting constant volatility, confusing trends worldwide. The sharp move brought some joy; however, the constant news flow could take that moment away at any time.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More