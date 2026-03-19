Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 19 March

INFY (Cmp ₹ 1,263)

Why it’s recommended: Infosys Ltd is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, headquartered in Bengaluru, India. Founded in 1981, it provides IT-enabled business solutions, including AI-powered analytics, cloud computing, and software engineering, to clients in over 50 countries. After the sharp decline, a brief rally did emerge, only to encounter strong resistance zones that are now curbing any recovery. As the IT sector continues to be under pressure, any rally is used to introduce a fresh shorting opportunity. The test of the TS line and value resistance zone indicates that some selling pressure could emerge if the market turns negative. Look to go short now.