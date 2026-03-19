Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 19 March

War is inflicting constant volatility, confusing trends worldwide. The sharp move brought some joy; however, the constant news flow could take that moment away at any time.
War is inflicting constant volatility, confusing trends worldwide. The sharp move brought some joy; however, the constant news flow could take that moment away at any time.
Three stocks to trade as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for today:
Best stocks to buy today (all buy trades are rates of equity and sell rates are based on F&O)
Three stocks to trade as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for today:
Best stocks to buy today (all buy trades are rates of equity and sell rates are based on F&O)
Cummins India Ltd: Buy above ₹4,720 | Stop ₹4,600 | Target ₹5,050 (multiday)
Infosys Ltd: Sell below ₹1,260 | Stop ₹1,295 | Target ₹1,210 (multiday)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd: Sell below ₹2,140 | Stop ₹2,175 | Target ₹2,050 (multiday)
Stock market today
On 18 March 2026, Indian equities extended their winning streak for a third straight session, buoyed by strong global sentiment and broad-based buying. The Nifty 50 briefly crossed the 23,850 mark intraday before settling at 23,777.80, up 196.65 points or 0.83%. The Sensex mirrored this momentum, closing 633.29 points higher at 76,704.13. Gains were not limited to frontline indices—broader markets outperformed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 surging 2% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 advancing 1.6%, underscoring investor appetite across sectors.
Despite the equity rally, currency markets painted a contrasting picture. The Indian rupee weakened sharply against the US dollar, breaching the 92.50 level for the first time and ending at a record closing low of 92.63. The divergence highlighted optimism in equities amid global cues, even as currency pressures weighed on sentiment, marking a day of mixed signals for the financial markets.
Outlook for trading
There is no escape from volatility, and the strong surge seen in the last few days has been quite prolific, offering relief to some. However, as geopolitical turmoil deepens, we can only expect these rallies to be used to introduce fresh supply.
We have been highlighting a revival from the gap support, and that did work to produce a sharp rebound would look to defend the levels around 22,800-23,000 until the situation worsens.
It would be a good idea to abandon a long position if we close at 23,500, as it would signal the surrender of the recovery trend. While trends remain buoyant, we should be looking at a potential revival. Recently, a dip into the support region mentioned on the charts found some good buying interest, and with the RSI revival, it is now treading into the Cloud region and hesitating on an upward trajectory.
We are now observing that the Max Pain Point has shifted to 25,000, as the PCR remains at 1, indicating that selling pressure has receded but is still on the radar. As trends are spending some time holding on to the bullish bias seen since Monday, the lack of encouraging triggers is leading the trends through some challenging times. Time to stay alert as trends are becoming clearer.
While the trends in the indices remain unclear, there is plenty of action in the stocks. We should now refrain from entering short positions in the Nifty and await some confirmation as the Nifty attempts to hold above 23,500. One can maintain that, viewing any sustained move below that level as a clear sign that bullish conviction is losing strength.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
CUMMINS (Cmp ₹4,717.60)
Why it’s recommended: Cummins Inc. is a global power leader founded in 1919, specializing in diesel, natural gas, electric, and hybrid powertrains, along with related components like filtration and emissions controls. The banking sector is now witnessing fresh demand amid continued attention to companies that have corrected sharply. In the current year the stock has seen a sharp upside and the steady support offered by the KS line has ensured that the momentum is retained, we can consider that the trends are poised to move higher. Go long.
Key metrics:
P/E: 16.88,
52-week high: ₹301.75,
Volume: 796.07K
Technical analysis: Support at ₹4,550 | Resistance at ₹5,200.
Risk factors: Stringent environmental regulations on emissions, managing the energy transition, and global supply chain disruptions.
Buy: Above ₹4,720.
Stop loss: ₹4,600.
Target price: ₹5,050. (One month)
INFY (Cmp ₹1,263)
Why it’s recommended: Infosys Ltd is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, headquartered in Bengaluru, India. Founded in 1981, it provides IT-enabled business solutions, including AI-powered analytics, cloud computing, and software engineering, to clients in over 50 countries. After the sharp decline, a brief rally did emerge, only to encounter strong resistance zones that are now curbing any recovery. As the IT sector continues to be under pressure, any rally is used to introduce a fresh shorting opportunity. The test of the TS line and value resistance zone indicates that some selling pressure could emerge if the market turns negative. Look to go short now.
Key metrics:
P/E: 18.45,
52-week low: ₹1,215.15
Volume: 14.84M.
Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,200 | Resistance at ₹1,350.
Risk factors: Currency fluctuations, dependence on key personnel, potential regulatory changes regarding visas, and challenges in managing AI-driven productivity.
Sell: Below ₹1,260
Stop loss: ₹1,295
Target price: ₹1,210 (One month)
HINDUNILVR (Cmp ₹2,140)
Why it’s recommended: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is India's largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, with a history spanning over 90 years. A subsidiary of the British multinational Unilever, HUL's products are used by 9 out of 10 Indian households every day. The steady sell-off seen in the FMCG sector has impacted any potential recovery in this counter. Despite a moderate Q3, the strong profit-taking seen in this counter attracts steady selling interest, pushing the stock lower. With the overall selling pressure persisting, one should consider selling for a multiday play.
Key metrics:
P/E Ratio: 47.78
52-week low: ₹2,109.80
Volume: 2.24M
Technical analysis: Support at ₹2,000 | Resistance at ₹2,200.
Risk factors: Raw material price volatility, regulatory challenges, and economic cycles.
Sell: Below ₹2,140.
Stop loss: ₹2,175.
Target price: ₹2,050. (One month)
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.