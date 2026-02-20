Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's recommends three stocks for 20 February

With so much volatility on display, the Nifty has truly kept the trend-followers guessing about the next move. As seen on the charts, the reaction we are noticing now has retraced to an important support level around 25400-25500, which is 50% of the rise from the recent February low to the post-trade-deal announcement high. The recent price action is seen holding the Fibonacci supports. As a repeated test of resistance will now become a point of contention, it was not surprising to see some selling emerge from those levels. Indeed, the selloff seen towards the close of the session seemed quite determined with sustained follow-through price action. This becomes quite confounding for trend-followers, as they normally look for sentiment to continue running if it has been set off. But here you have the market displaying rapid mood shifts, and it also seems like operators are taking full advantage of this.