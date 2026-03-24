Geopolitical tensions keep the bullish bias away and the regular gap down scenario continues to add to the selling pressure. A proposed interim relief will look to revive the market sentiment ; however, the damage is quite significant at the moment.
Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 24 March
SummaryMarket expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for 24 March. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.
Geopolitical tensions keep the bullish bias away and the regular gap down scenario continues to add to the selling pressure. A proposed interim relief will look to revive the market sentiment ; however, the damage is quite significant at the moment.
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