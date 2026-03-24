Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 24 March

Outlook for trading

While Nifty did now show some strong rebound in GIFT Nifty the failure of the trends to disappoint looms large . With resistances at 23500 again under the spotlight ahead of the we need to tread the water carefully. The ongoing rise will face challenge at immediate value area resistances on Daily chart around 23500. A move above this area would force the bearish camp to rethink. While the fight between both the groups to claim leadership levels the possibility of the markets turning lower garnered momentum. The rally is being currently being sold into as people are looking for fresh levels to initiate shorts.