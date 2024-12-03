Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 3 December
Summary
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Tuesday, 3 December.
Nifty 50 on 2 December: Recap
As anticipated, the Indian equity markets opened the week on a mildly positive note despite concerns stemming from disappointing GDP growth figures for the fiscal second quarter, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex trading with marginal gains in the afternoon on Monday, 2 December. The GDP data too revealed a seven-quarter low growth rate of 5.4% for the July-September quarter, significantly below the 6.5% median forecast. However, the encouraging close indicated that the lower levels were bought into. With a key event in the next few days, the market remained mildly positive, triggering some stock-specific actions.