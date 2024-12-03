Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 3 December

Indian stock markets: Way forward

The markets quickly shrugged off the negative newsflow to display a strong case of bullishness and revived smartly from lower levels. The tailwind was favouring an upside and the upmove seen towards the close of the day will encounter some challenges around 24500, as we have been mentioning. With the put-call ratio or PCR at 1.03, we can expect the market to continue to maintain a sedate stand as we head into the coming sessions. As RBI policy now weighs in, the Bank Nifty is retaining a composed outlook holding on to some gains. Until 53000 is surpassed, this index shall receive constant supply at higher levels. The saving grace continues to be some strong showing by weighted banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI, keeping the flag flying high.