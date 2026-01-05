Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 5 January

The renewed buy that emerged in the last few days is now forcing the weak hands to quickly surrender when any trouble hits and this leads to a large liquidation of the leveraged positions and that ends the reaction because there is hardly any follow thru selling that is emerging. Global markets are also in a recovery mode, and that is supportive of continued mild bullishness locally. No sign of divergences can be spotted on the RSI charts, suggesting that we should continue to look for pullbacks to retain the long bias. The prices are travelling along the support trend line as shown on the Intraday chart, implying continued demand at lower levels.