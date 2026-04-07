In 2026, India’s banking sector remains a primary economic catalyst, underpinned by robust credit appetite, accelerated digitalization, and resilient asset quality. Having moved past the peak NPA cycle, banks are now characterized by stronger capital buffers, operational efficiency, and a digital-first approach.
Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three bank stocks for 7 April
SummaryMarket expert Raja Venkatraman shares his outlook for the banking sector in 2026 and his top bank stocks for 7 April.
In 2026, India’s banking sector remains a primary economic catalyst, underpinned by robust credit appetite, accelerated digitalization, and resilient asset quality. Having moved past the peak NPA cycle, banks are now characterized by stronger capital buffers, operational efficiency, and a digital-first approach.
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