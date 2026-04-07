Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three bank stocks for 7 April

On 6 April, RBL shares surged over 6% to a five-week high following RBI’s approval for Emirates NBD to acquire up to a 74% stake. This entry of a major foreign institutional investor is expected to fundamentally transform the bank’s institutional profile. The stock has successfully absorbed recent selling pressure and is stabilizing at a critical value area support near 290. On the daily charts, the RSI is reviving from the neutral zone, signaling a potential trend reversal. This strength is mirrored on monthly timeframes, where the downside appears limited as the RSI tests neutral levels. The emergence of long-bodied bullish candles across multiple timeframes suggests a structural revival is underway. Given the unfolding breakout and the potential for a sustained multi-month rebound, we recommend a long position at current levels.