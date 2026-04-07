Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three bank stocks for 7 April

In 2026, India’s banking sector remains a primary economic catalyst, underpinned by robust credit appetite, accelerated digitalization, and resilient asset quality. Having moved past the peak NPA cycle, banks are now characterized by stronger capital buffers, operational efficiency, and a digital-first approach.
In 2026, India’s banking sector remains a primary economic catalyst, underpinned by robust credit appetite, accelerated digitalization, and resilient asset quality. Having moved past the peak NPA cycle, banks are now characterized by stronger capital buffers, operational efficiency, and a digital-first approach.
Current scenario
A key trend shaping the industry is rapid digital adoption. With the expansion of UPI, mobile banking, and AI-led customer services, both public and private sector banks are investing heavily in digital infrastructure. This has improved cost efficiency and customer reach, especially in semi-urban and rural areas. Fintech partnerships are also redefining traditional banking models.
Current scenario
A key trend shaping the industry is rapid digital adoption. With the expansion of UPI, mobile banking, and AI-led customer services, both public and private sector banks are investing heavily in digital infrastructure. This has improved cost efficiency and customer reach, especially in semi-urban and rural areas. Fintech partnerships are also redefining traditional banking models.
Another major development is credit growth momentum, particularly in retail loans, MSME financing, and infrastructure lending. India’s economic expansion has fueled demand for housing, consumption, and business credit, benefiting banks with strong loan books and risk management frameworks. At the same time, NPAs remain under control, thanks to stricter lending standards and regulatory oversight.
From an investment perspective, banking stocks remain attractive due to their earnings visibility and scalability. These are among the top choices:
- HDFC Bank: Known for its consistent performance, strong asset quality, and leadership in retail banking. It remains a long-term compounder.
- ICICI Bank: A turnaround success story with improved profitability, digital strength, and robust balance sheet growth.
- State Bank of India: The largest public sector bank, benefiting from scale, government backing, and improving operational efficiency.
- Federal bank: Offers stability with conservative risk management and strong capital adequacy.
- RBL Bank: RBL Bank has been in a rebuilding phase after facing asset quality issues and management transitions in prior years. Its investment case in 2026 hinges on execution of turnaround and stabilization.
Looking ahead, the sector’s outlook remains positive, supported by India’s GDP growth, rising financial inclusion, and technological innovation. However, risks such as global economic uncertainty, interest rate fluctuations, and regulatory changes must be monitored.
Perspectives on Nifty Bank
Nifty Bank faced pressure last month; however, we analyzed historical time cycles to determine the next move. Data from the last three years shows April is consistently positive, with robust rebounds from lower levels confirming a strong underlying trend.
Given steady Q4 updates across the banking sector, a recovery in frontline stocks appears likely. Furthermore, the recent dip retraced exactly 38.2% of the rally since 2022—a healthy correction within a structural uptrend. Could this be a "buy on dips" opportunity? With war-related headwinds beginning to fade and price action stabilizing, the confluence of news and technical levels suggests a tactical entry point is emerging.
Three bank stocks to buy today, recommended by Raja Venkatraman of Neotrader
HDFCBANK (current price: ₹771)
Buy above ₹775, stop ₹730, target ₹895 (multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: We are observing fresh momentum as trading volumes begin to accelerate. The bank reported healthy deposit growth, with the CASA ratio improving by 54 basis points sequentially to 34.1%. Notably, the Credit-to-Deposit (CD) ratio moderated to 95.31%, reflecting a healthier balance sheet. Price action is currently sustaining a recovery and appears poised for further gains. Intraday dips should be viewed as buying opportunities, as momentum is reviving on lower timeframes, suggesting the upward trend will likely persist.
Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 16.25
- 52-week high: ₹1020.35
- Volume: 42.98M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹700, resistance at ₹900
- Risk factors: Post-merger integration challenges, high Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) pressures, and market sensitivity to regulatory changes.
- Buy : above ₹775
- Stop loss: ₹730
- Target price: ₹895 (3 months)
RBLBANK (current price: ₹318.15)
Buy above ₹318, stop ₹290, target ₹365 (multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: On 6 April, RBL shares surged over 6% to a five-week high following RBI’s approval for Emirates NBD to acquire up to a 74% stake. This entry of a major foreign institutional investor is expected to fundamentally transform the bank’s institutional profile. The stock has successfully absorbed recent selling pressure and is stabilizing at a critical value area support near 290. On the daily charts, the RSI is reviving from the neutral zone, signaling a potential trend reversal. This strength is mirrored on monthly timeframes, where the downside appears limited as the RSI tests neutral levels. The emergence of long-bodied bullish candles across multiple timeframes suggests a structural revival is underway. Given the unfolding breakout and the potential for a sustained multi-month rebound, we recommend a long position at current levels.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 9.02
- 52-week high: ₹742.45
- Volume: 204.49M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹290, resistance at ₹430
- Risk factors: High exposure to unsecured retail loans (credit cards and microfinance), asset quality challenges in these segments, and concentration risk in its deposit base.
- Buy : above ₹318
- Stop loss: ₹290
- Target price: ₹365 (3 months)
FEDERALBNK (current price: ₹271.50)
Buy above ₹272, stop ₹257, target ₹298 (multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Recently, Blackstone received RBI approval to acquire a 9.99% stake, a move that significantly strengthens the bank’s capital base and institutional backing. While broader market conditions remain subdued, preventing a definitive breakout, the underlying trend remains resilient. The stock is currently consolidating as it awaits a catalyst to trigger its next leg up. On the technical front, the RSI is signaling a revival in upward momentum, suggesting a trend continuation is likely. Given the positive tailwind from the Blackstone news, a decisive close above the current trendline would confirm a bullish breakout. We recommend a Long position at current levels.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 17.21
- 52-week high: ₹301.75
- Volume: 9.3M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹250, resistance at ₹325
- Risk factors: Potential for margin pressure due to intense competition, and asset quality concerns in specific loan segments.
- Buy: above ₹272
- Stop loss: ₹257
- Target price: ₹298 (3 months)
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.