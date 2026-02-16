The Phoenix Mills Limited (PHOENIXLTD) is India's leading retail-led mixed-use real estate developer and operator. The company has transitioned into a premier developer of mega retail malls, commercial offices, hospitality assets, and residential properties across gateway cities in India. After a strong rise seen in last 3 years the past many months have been spent in consolidation between the TS & KS bands with lower levels showing some buying interest (label 1), we can look for the upward bias to sustain.

The momentum indicators are suggesting that the trends are holding firm despite some lack of clarity that are emerging. The entire 2025 was spent in highly volatile environment with resistance levels capped at the trendline on higher timeframe (label 2) . With the positive tailwind from the recent development, we can note that the strong closing above the trendline could generate a bullish momentum. We can note that the trends could now emerge as the overall prospects indicate a buying opportunity, consider going long.