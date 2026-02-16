India’s real estate sector in 2026 continues to show steady momentum, led by strong demand for premium homes, healthy commercial leasing and ongoing infrastructure development. Residential properties account for nearly 70% of the market, driven by rising preference for luxury housing and lifestyle-focused projects.
India’s real estate sector in 2026 continues to show steady momentum, led by strong demand for premium homes, healthy commercial leasing and ongoing infrastructure development. Residential properties account for nearly 70% of the market, driven by rising preference for luxury housing and lifestyle-focused projects.
Here are two stocks to buy or sell as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Monday, 16 February.
Here are two stocks to buy or sell as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Monday, 16 February.
Stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:PHOENIXLTD: Buy above ₹1740, stop ₹1675 target ₹1895 (Multiday)
PRESTIGE: Buy above ₹1522, stop ₹1450 target ₹1637 (Multiday)
Key trends that have been observed in the real estate space in the last few months :
- Premium Shift: Registrations fell 8% YoY to 11,219 units in Mumbai Jan 2026, but stamp duty rose 2% due to larger deals; luxury housing launches exceed 300,000 units amid NRI demand.
- Gated townships boom: Rising safety needs drive integrated communities with amenities like schools and malls.
- Interest rate tailwinds: RBI's 100+ bps cuts in 2025 revive mid-segment buyers; prices rise gradually.
- Regional Hotspots: Mumbai leads revenue (14-year Jan high), South India (Bengaluru) diversifies; infrastructure boosts Tier-2 cities.
Promising stocks :
These companies leverage trends via strong pipelines, premium focus, and sales growth.
Lets try to get some perspective by comparing the above stocks with the Real Estate Index to find out how well they have perfor med in the stock market over the last few years.
Investment pointers
- Focus on developers with ₹20,000+ Cr pipelines amid 15-20% sector CAGR
- Monitor stamp duty as proxy for transaction value (e.g., Mumbai's resilience signals premium stability).
- Risks: Regulatory changes, rates reversal; diversify via REITs like Nexus Select for retail rebound.
PHOENIXLTD (Cmp 1735.50)
PHOENIXLTD: Buy above ₹1740, stop ₹1675 target ₹1895 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: The Phoenix Mills Limited (PHOENIXLTD) is India's leading retail-led mixed-use real estate developer and operator. The company has transitioned into a premier developer of mega retail malls, commercial offices, hospitality assets, and residential properties across gateway cities in India. After a strong rise seen in last 3 years the past many months have been spent in consolidation between the TS & KS bands with lower levels showing some buying interest (label 1), we can look for the upward bias to sustain.
The momentum indicators are suggesting that the trends are holding firm despite some lack of clarity that are emerging. The entire 2025 was spent in highly volatile environment with resistance levels capped at the trendline on higher timeframe (label 2) . With the positive tailwind from the recent development, we can note that the strong closing above the trendline could generate a bullish momentum. We can note that the trends could now emerge as the overall prospects indicate a buying opportunity, consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 232.39
- 52-week high: ₹1965
- Volume: 5.09M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1600, resistance at ₹2000.
- Risk factors: Raw material price volatility, high debt levels, regulatory and geopolitical changes, and operational disruptions.
- Buy : above ₹1740.
- Stop loss: ₹1675.
- Target price: ₹1895. (3 Months)
PRESTIGE (Cmp 1519.10)PRESTIGE: Buy above ₹1522, stop ₹1450 target ₹1637 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. is a major Indian real estate developer, founded in 1986, known for diversified projects across residential, commercial, retail, and hospitality sectors, with a strong presence in South India. With some help from the Budget and the trade deal the diversified portfolio strong earnings reported each quarter the prices have been able to absorb the profit booking and holding the 1200 levels on a larger timeframe (label 1) .
The revival has been slow and will look to unfold as the RBI infuses liquidity into the system through facilitating increased funding through banks. At the moment prices are demonstrating some slow and steady rise where recent dips are witnessing a sharp revival. The price candle seen in February 2026 is seen holding the lows for the last two months hinting at some revival in store. While volatility remains limited (label 2) there are signs that a recovery is due that we can consider for a push to higher levels. Go long now.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 679.10,
- 52-week high: ₹1812.40,
- Volume: 7.61M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1225, resistance at ₹1800.
- Risk factors: Inherent cyclicality of the real estate sector, significant debt and high leverage concerns, and vulnerability to operational and execution challenges.
- Buy : above ₹1522
- Stop loss: ₹1450
- Target price: ₹1637 (3 Months)