Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. is a major Indian real estate developer, founded in 1986, known for diversified projects across residential, commercial, retail, and hospitality sectors, with a strong presence in South India. With some help from the Budget and the trade deal the diversified portfolio strong earnings reported each quarter the prices have been able to absorb the profit booking and holding the 1200 levels on a larger timeframe (label 1) .

The revival has been slow and will look to unfold as the RBI infuses liquidity into the system through facilitating increased funding through banks. At the moment prices are demonstrating some slow and steady rise where recent dips are witnessing a sharp revival. The price candle seen in February 2026 is seen holding the lows for the last two months hinting at some revival in store. While volatility remains limited (label 2) there are signs that a recovery is due that we can consider for a push to higher levels. Go long now.