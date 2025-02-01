Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 1 February

Over the past four days, both indices, Sensex and Nifty, have gained by about 3%. The mid-sized and smaller companies did even better, with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rising by over 3.5% each. A pre-budget rally, which everyone was waiting for finally, did occur to give every trader and investor something to cheer about.

Historically, the last three budgets have resulted in a negative closing, hence it would be prudent to expect a similar scenario this time too. However, multiple triggers are converging into the budget day and it remains to be seen how the broader indices react.

Indian stock markets: Way forward

After some unsuccessful attempts which we had seen earlier this time around, the key resistance zone around 23300 was overhauled decisively. The good part about the market action ahead of the event was a sustained effort to retain the bullish bias. During the day, there were brief hints of a let up in the trend only to find some strength from lower levels.

However, with an event unfolding tomorrow we have tried to retain the bullish sentiment as the inability of a rebound had stressed everyone. With the extended week, our work is cut out as the recovery signs have just started getting together. So, clearly some signs have to emanate from the budget about giving some hopes for a recovery. Even if there are no encouraging triggers, there should not be any disappointing ones that may become a sore point that induces a reversal.

As we are aware, the trends are clearly not stable, inducing large-scale volatility. The overall bias has now shifted to a rangebound situation, while selling pressure at higher levels persists. As highlighted, the resistance zones around 23900 will remain a stumbling block. With Bank Nifty unable to stabilise the requirement for more triggers is required as 52000 remains a hurdle. We mentioned yesterday that the heavy call writing has now shifted to 24000, giving us some headroom for the coming sessions, while the Max Pain is now moved to 23500, which will now be defended in the coming sessions.

The put call ratio (PCR) remains around 1 in Nifty highlighting the strong push for some upside. Bank Nifty has now started developing some positive vibes to keep the trends alive. In a nutshell the market sentiment is being tested as there is a cautiously bullish stance advocated.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

• AMI Organics: Buy ₹2,390 and dips to ₹2,350, stop ₹2,325 target ₹2,560

The stock had its fair share of ups and downs, and the profit booking dragged the prices into some strong support, which is now triggering a revival. The robust long body candles that are associated withvgold financing stocks have been faring quite steadily. As momentum is building up, we can look at the whole setup heading higher once again, and consider going long.

• Colgate-Palmolive: Buy above ₹ 2,830, stop ₹2,790, target ₹3,075

This counter, after a sharp fall, witnessed in the last two months is now taking steady support at the Kumo cloud highlighting the possibility of a revival. A strong showing on Thursday highlights positive sentiment. As the momentum is seen moving above important relative strength index (RSI) zones, we can consider going long.

• Lumax AutoTechnologies: Buy above ₹545, stop ₹530, target ₹595

This auto ancillary counter, after a long phase of declines, shows that the buying interest emerges from lower levels. As momentum is gathering steam look to initiate long significant momentum in the last session, we can witness some trended action. Volumes are also seen picking up highlighting possibility of the trends to continue.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader.

