Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 4 March

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (APLAPOLLO) is India's largest producer of structural steel tubes, boasting a 5-million-ton annual capacity and over 50% market share. With metal sector able to take advantage of the commodity market moves we can observe that this particular counter has moved up sharply in the last few months. The recent days have been demonstrating some profit booking. However, the recent decline found some strong supports at 2200 to push the prices back up. One should look for a buy opportunity