Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 11 March

Indian Bank (INDIANB) is an Indian

public sector bank

. Profit booking over the last few days have now led to a fresh buying emerging at lower levels. This sector has always been in demand as there is continued attention to all companies associated with the PSU banking sector. In the current year the stock has seen a sharp upside and the steady support offered by the KS line has ensured that the momentum is retained, we can consider that the trends are poised to move higher. Go long.